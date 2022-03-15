After a long wait, fans are finally getting a first look at Kamala Khan’s live-action debut in the new Disney+ series Ms. Marvel. According to TVLine, the streamer has released the first trailer for the show, which is set to premiere June 8.

Set to The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” the trailer introduces newcomer Iman Vellani as superhero-obsessed, Pakistani-American teenager Kamala Khan. We see her dealing with normal high school life until she develops powers and becomes a hero in her own right. I dare you to find a more feel-good moment than Kamala proudly declaring, “I’m a superhero.”

It wouldn’t be a comic book project without controversy, sp let’s talk about Kamala’s new powers and the reaction to them. In the video we see Kamala using purple energy blasts to fight, jump and create shields. At one point, she makes a giant fist, which is a nod to her original abilities. In the comics, Kamala can elongate her limbs, shrink or grow in size, heal herself and shapeshift. All powers similar to heroes already in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which we assume is why some of her abilities have been changed. Until the show premieres, we won’t know the full extent of Kamala’s new powers, so everyone should just calm the hell down. Seriously, it’s the first trailer.

The video showcases a very fun comic book style, with thought bubbles and fantasy sequences, though we wonder if the thought bubbles will actually be a part of the show. Unlike some of the previous Disney+ Marvel series, Ms. Marvel looks light-hearted and fun, aligning more with the coming-of-age vibe of Hawkeye than the emotional upheaval of WandaVision or The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Created in 2013 by Marvel Comics editors Sana Amanat and Stephen Wacker, writer G. Willow Wilson and artists Adrian Alphona and Jamie McKelvie, Kamala Khan was Marvel’s first Muslim character to headline her own series. She’s extremely popular, and has been one of the heroes fans most wanted to see since the very beginning of the MCU.

“The fact that the show is being made and they’re including this character in the MCU is [what’s important],” Vellani said in August 2021, per CBR. “I don’t really have to go out of my way and talk about being a Muslim and being Pakistani—it all comes out in the show. People seeing a person like me involved in a project as big as this is, I think, inspiring enough.”

Before Kamala makes her debut, Disney+ has Moon Knight set to premiere Wednesday, March 30, then Ms. Marvel hits the streaming network Wednesday, June 8.