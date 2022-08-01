March 2020- Idris Elba and wife, Sabrina Dhowre

Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre made the shocking announcement that they tested positive for Covid-19 in March 2020. Although Elba did not have symptoms, he took the time to isolate himself after learning that he came in contact with someone who did test positive. The Elba’s were one of the first couples to publicly announce their Covid status to the world. And we didn’t know what to think about it all. Remember?