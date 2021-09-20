Actor and comedian Chris Rock has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

According to USA Today, the Fargo actor shared the unfortunate diagnosis with fans and followers in a tweet midday on Sunday and urged them to get vaccinated.

“Hey guys I just found out I have COVID,” Rock wrote. “Trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated.”

Earlier this summer, Rock revealed he had gotten vaccinated, opting for the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“This is my first COVID show. I’m vaccinated, I’m ‘Two-Shots Rock,’ that’s what they call me. Two-Shots Rock baby. Besides this little foot growing out my ass, I feel fine,” the Spiral star joked. “I got the Johnson & Johnson, that’s the food stamps of vaccines. You know I skipped the line too to get my vaccine, I didn’t care. I used my celebrity Jimmy, I didn’t care.”

While it should be abundantly clear Rock was joking about the whole “foot out the ass” thing, I do want to make sure I emphasize that that is, indeed, not a side effect of the vaccine. Neither is swollen male genitalia but that’s another story for another time. (If you wanna read about it anyhow, have at it. You’ve been warned.)

While the reality of breakthrough cases is a possibility, as founder and medical director of Internal Medicine Affiliates Dr. Sandra Ford explained to The Root’s Michael Harriot, it’s more important (and a matter of life and death in some cases) to have the vaccine in your system than not.

“If you give a hundred million people a vaccine, and the vaccine is 90 percent effective, 10 million people are going to still get the virus,’ Dr. Ford said in part. “But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t work. In fact, it means that the vaccine is working because vaccinated people are still less likely to die, which is the point of the vaccine.”