D.L. Hughley Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Collapsing On Stage in Nashville

Comedian D.L. Hughley has COVID-19. He was diagnosed with coronavirus after being tested at a hospital in Nashville where he was taken after collapsing on stage at a comedy show on Friday, Hughley revealed in a video on Instagram over the weekend.



“I was what they call asymptomatic.” Hughley said. “I didn’t have any of the classic symptoms. I didn’t have flu-like symptoms, I didn’t have shortness of breath, I didn’t have difficulty breathing, I didn’t have a cough, I didn’t have a low grade fever. I still don’t have a fever.”

“In addition to all the other stuff you have to look out for, if your ass pass out in the middle of a show—on stage—you probably need to get tested,” he added.

On Friday, videos posted to social media showed Hughley collapsing in the middle of a performance at Zanie’s Comedy Night Club in Nashville, Tenessee. Hughley said he was taken to a hospital and treated for extreme exhaustion and dehydration before additional tests revealed he has coronavirus.



He’ll now be quarantining for the next fourteen days. Hopefully Hughley’s experience will cause any other entertainers who may be planning to perform in closed rooms with crowds of people to take pause, since COVID-19 is still a very real threat.