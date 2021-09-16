Wendy, how you really doing??

Popular daytime talk show host and radio vet Wendy Williams has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

Variety reports that despite being fully vaccinated, Williams’ diagnosis will now delay the fall return of season 13, originally slated to premiere next week. Now, in an effort to abide by COVID safety protocols and give the daytime Emmy-nominated host time to fully quarantine and recover, the new season will instead debut on October 4. In a statement posted to the show’s official Instagram account, it explains:

“While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production abides by all SAG/AFTRA and DGA COVID protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ on Monday, October 4th. In the meantime, repeated will be scheduled.”

Last week before Williams tested positive, the show announced that she was undergoing “health evaluations,” though it was never specified why.

“Wendy is dealing with some ongoing health issues and is undergoing further evaluations,” the post explained. “She will not be able to complete her promotional activities next week, but can’t wait to be back in her purple chair on Monday, September 20 for the 13th season premiere.”

Williams previously revealed to fans that she had been diagnosed with Graves’ disease back in 2018, an autoimmune disease that causes hyperthyroidism or an overactive thyroid. The show is currently on its regularly scheduled summer hiatus but is expected to return after Williams is well. Upon her return, the show will also see a full in-person audience and will require all those in attendance to be fully vaccinated and will regularly test all staff, crew and guests.

Here’s wishing Wendy and safe and speedy recovery.