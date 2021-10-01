Fans of The Wendy Williams Show will have to wait a little while longer for their beloved host to return.

As previously reported by The Root, the show delayed its season 13’s premiere in order to allow Williams to recover from COVID-19 and other health issues. Despite Wendy’s brother Tommy Williams giving a positive report on his sister’s well-being just last week, the show has now announced that Wendy herself is still not fit to return, according to Page Six.

In an Instagram post from the show’s official page, they explained: “Wendy will not be returning with new shows on Oct. 4. She has been and continues to be under a doctor’s care and is still not ready to return to work. We plan to return with new shows on Oct. 18. Her breakthrough COVID case is no longer an issue and she has tested negative, but she is still dealing with some ongoing medical issues.”

A source also told Page Six that the decision to further delay the show’s return was made in recent days and that the show wants to make sure Wendy is “100 percent ready.”

Though the show has still not specified what additional issues Williams is dealing with, the longtime radio personality did previously share with her fans that she suffers from Grave’s disease, an autoimmune disease of the thyroid. In addition to whatever physical challenges she may be facing, Williams’ brother also noted that the month of November is a hard time for them both due to the commemoration of their mother’s passing.

“Sadly, come November we are on the anniversary of my mother’s passing,” Tommy Williams explained. “It’s not easy. This isn’t easy, but it’s necessary. But she’s doing well, she’s stable, I have spoken with her. We are hanging in there.”

