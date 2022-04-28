For fashion lovers, the Met Gala is everything. The annual get-together, which celebrates the opening of the Costume Institute’s exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, brings out the A-listers in stunning looks designed by fashion’s heavy hitters. Every year, some stars take the Gala’s theme very seriously and plan their looks accordingly, while others have no problem making their own rules. Just in case you can’t wait for May 2 to see how the stars will interpret this year’s theme, Gilded Glamour and White Tie, let’s look back at some of the most memorable Black fashion moments from Met Galas of the past.
Naomi Campbell - 2001
In 2001, supermodel Naomi Campbell didn’t bother sticking with the theme, “Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years.” Instead, she opted for a black graphic t-shirt and long lace skirt.
Nicki Minaj - 2019
The red carpet was pink at the 2019 Met Gala. And the Super Bass rapper was a perfect complement in a ballerina-inspired look that featured a pink Prabal Gurung mini dress with a sweeping train.
Janelle Monae - 2019
Janelle Monae wore a colorful Christian Siriano dress to the 2019 Met Gala. But it was the four-hat tower she managed to balance on top of her head all night that I’ll never forget.
Rihanna - 2015
Rihanna will always be considered red carpet royalty in my book. But she told Access Hollywood that she felt like “a clown” at the 2015 Gala wearing a yellow Guo Pei gown with fur trim.
Lupita Nyong’o - 2019
The 2019 Met Gala theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion” brought some of the most creative looks to the carpet. Actress Lupita Nyong’o rose to the occasion wearing Versace. And the gold afro picks in her hair were the perfect accessories.
Halle Berry - 2017
2017 was Halle Berry’s first Met Gala appearance. And the Oscar-winner did not disappoint wearing a sheer Atelier Versace jumpsuit.
Cardi B - 2019
Cardi B commanded attention at the 2019 event in a burgundy Thom Browne gown. The always glam rapper made a grand entrance with her look that included 30,000 feathers and $250,000 worth of rubies.
Billy Porter - 2019
The category was Egyptian Pharaoh realness for Billy Porter at the 2019 Met Gala. And the Pose star spread his wings (literally) on the pink carpet in a gold bodysuit by The Blonds.
Solange Knowles - 2018
When you’re trying to decide what to wear to a big event, sometimes you need a little help from your friends. Solange Knowles let her Twitter followers help her choose the Iris Van Herpen look she wore in 2018.
Diana Ross - 1981
Miss Ross has been showing us how it’s done on the red carpet for decades. And this feather-inspired look from the 1981 Met Gala is no exception.
Zendaya - 2018
Zendaya is known as much for her style as her on-screen roles. And the actress slayed the 2018 red carpet in a Joan of Arc-inspired Versace look.
Beyonce - 2015
Queen B was more than fashionably late to the 2015 Gala. She made her red carpet appearance after most of the press had already left. But it was worth it to those who waited when the star showed up in a stunning Givenchy gown.
Ciara - 2019
Ciara gave us disco diva vibes at the 2019 Gala. Wearing a stunning emerald green gown with cutouts and a fierce afro wig, the star would have fit in perfectly at Studio 54!
Zoe Saldana - 2016
Actress Zoe Saldana made a serious red carpet statement in a Dolce & Gabbana gown. She channeled Hollywood glam in a simple, yet stunning look at the 2016 Gala.
Dapper Dan - 2019
They don’t call him Dapper Dan for nothing. The fashion icon designed looks for seven celebrities who attended the 2019 Met Gala. And although this was his first Gala appearance, I’m sure it won’t be his last.
Lil Nas X - 2021
Lil Nas X has never been afraid to go bold with his looks. The “Montero” artist channeled his inner superhero with this gold jumpsuit, one of three looks he wore at the 2021 Gala.
Megan Thee Stallion - 2021
Megan Thee Stallion was pretty in pink at the 2021 Gala. The rapper gave us old Hollywood vibes in a form-fitting Coach dress and Stuart Weitzman heels.
Iman - 2011
The iconic supermodel has never looks less than fabulous whenever she hits a red carpet. And at the 2011 Met Gala, she wore a gold Stella McCartney jumpsuit that is as timeless as her beauty.
Kanye West - 2016
When it comes to fashion, Ye makes his own rules. And the 2016 Met Gala was no exception when the rapper showed up with then-wife Kim Kardashian in ripped jeans and a bedazzled jacket.
Diddy - 2017
Diddy looked dapper in all black at the 2017 Gala. The Bad Boy told his Instagram followers that he got so tired at the event that he decided to park himself on the stairs to get a rest!
Chadwick Boseman - 2018
Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman turned heads at the 2018 Met Gala. He stunned in a cream suit and gold shoes, a cool interpretation of the theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” One Twitter user wrote, “That’s the new pope from Wakanda.”
