For fashion lovers, the Met Gala is everything. The annual get-together, which celebrates the opening of the Costume Institute’s exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, brings out the A-listers in stunning looks designed by fashion’s heavy hitters. Every year, some stars take the Gala’s theme very seriously and plan their looks accordingly, while others have no problem making their own rules. Just in case you can’t wait for May 2 to see how the stars will interpret this year’s theme, Gilded Glamour and White Tie, let’s look back at some of the most memorable Black fashion moments from Met Galas of the past.

