The wide variety and range of Black actors’ performances this year is truly astounding. We got the reinvention of a fan favorite, superheroes and villains, famous figures and heartbreaking goodbyes. Normally, this is where we would say how hard it was to pick our 10 best, but honestly, these performances were so undeniable they stood out from the crowd. These are the 10 best Black male performances of 2021.
Idris Elba - The Suicide Squad
Since we’ve previously highlighted how great Idris Elba is in Concrete Cowboy, we wanted to give some love to his work as Bloodsport. In the comics, Bloodsport is a C-level, rogue of the week type of bad guy. He’s the one who would’ve been killed early by Amanda Waller. However, Elba used his dominating screen presence to make Bloodsport the most interesting character in every scene he’s in. When he goes toe to toe with Viola Davis’ Waller, it’s actually believable. There are rumors that Elba’s performance is so memorable and popular, Bloodsport may get his own spinoff movie or series. When that happens, come back here to see Elba once again on the best of the year list.
The Suicide Squad is available to stream on HBO Max Dec. 23.
Chadwick Boseman - What If…?
Everytime we watch Black Panther, we’re still mourning Chadwick Boseman. His portrayal of T’Challa was truly royal and unforgettable. In “What If...T’Challa Became Star-Lord?” Boseman manages to give us one last beautiful performance of T’Challa, putting a new light-hearted spin on the character. His spirit and compassion is accompanied by a comedic charm that made us fall in love with the hero in a whole new way, and once again mourn the great talent we lost.
What If…? Is streaming on Disney+.
Michael B. Jordan - Without Remorse
Without Remorse is an unrelenting, brutal action movie. In between gunfights and explosions, Michael B. Jordan is a grieving man, who wants justice for his murdered family. He uses his pain, grief and resignation to enact vengeance on those who wronged him, but his emotions aren’t secondary, they’re still there just under the surface ready to boil over. Jordan is one of the very few actors who can take this story and make it more than a rundown of action scenes.
Without Remorse is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Brian Tyree Henry - Eternals
It’s hard to stand out in a superhero team up movie. Brian Tyree Henry had an even bigger task, as the Eternals aren’t as well-known as other Marvel heroes. As Phastos, Henry is the brains of the Eternals, creating all their weapons and technology. Playing the first gay hero in the MCU, Henry could have easily faded into the background. Instead, he allows Phastos to live with his heart on his sleeve, wanting to use his intellect to help others, then devastated when it leads to destruction. In a somewhat predictable superhero movie, he’s the most memorable person on the team.
Eternals debuts on Disney+ Jan. 12.
Anthony Mackie - The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Oh, you’re just taking over as the new Captain America, no big deal. Turns out it wasn’t that easy for Sam Wilson. For six episodes, Anthony Mackie took us on a breathtaking journey as Sam tried to honor his friend, while also reckoning with the racist history of the super soldier program. When he pulled out the shield before giving it back to the government, the quick look on his face said he wanted to keep it and be the guy, but he couldn’t let himself, because he knew they wouldn’t accept him. Every Black person has been in that place, and he played it perfectly. When the government revealed its new weak, great value Cap, we felt his heartbreak in our souls. Marvel has already announced Captain America 4 is happening, so this is just the beginning of everything Mackie will bring to the hero.
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is streaming on Disney+.
Will Smith - King Richard
Richard Williams’ antics at his daughters’ matches are well-known. Over the years, sports media has often painted him as the villain. He has a big personality that is rooted in his unwavering belief in their success. That’s a tall order for any actor to play, but in the experienced hands of Will Smith, we finally got to see the man beneath the personality. Smith deftly avoided making Williams a caricature, and showed the family man only his girls know.
King Richard is streaming on HBO Max through Dec. 19.
Kevin Hart - True Story
We all know how funny Kevin Hart is, but recently he’s been showing us his dramatic side, and it turns out the comedian can act. In True Story, Hart is Kid, a famous actor/comedian who is drawn into his older brother Carlton’s (a fantastic Wesley Snipes) web of lies, and almost ruins his life. The moment in the arena suite when Kid reveals to Carlton that he knows he’s been playing him is a perfectly layered scene. From his posture to his face to his eyes, Hart’s performance in this moment is so amazing, we’re going to expect this level from him all the time now. Even in his next ridiculous buddy comedy with The Rock.
True Story is streaming on Netflix.
Kenan Thompson - Saturday Night Live
Since 2003, Kenan Thompson has been there every Saturday night making us laugh with his absurd game show hosts, ridiculous husbands and sometimes just being his jaded self. He is unquestionably the best thing in every episode. The amount of Kenan in any given episode is how we measure how good it was. Every summer we fill with dread waiting for the announcement that he’s leaving SNL, but as with his funny self-titled sitcom, we know it means something great is coming.
Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 pm on NBC.
Carl Lumbly - The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
From the moment we heard Carl Lumbly was joining The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, we hoped he was playing Isaiah Bradley. Introduced in the comics, he was the Black soldier experimented on as the government tried to recreate the super soldier program. We weren’t sure if the MCU would use this story, but our patience was rewarded with a commanding, soul shattering performance by Lumbly. In his few moments on screen, Lumbly detailed the pain behind the super soldier program. Playing off real history, his disdain for anything to do with the shield was one of the highlights of the entire series. And yes, we broke down when Sam brought him to his memorial.
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is streaming on Disney+.
Billy Porter - Pose
Billy Porter has been pure perfection through the first two seasons of Pose, so we expected nothing less for its final season. We knew how Pray Tell’s story would end, and we still weren’t prepared for all the emotions Porter wrung out of us. He started the season descending into alcoholism, then realizing he needed help. His trip home to visit his mother and aunts was both beautiful and heartbreaking. We got one last blowout ballroom performance from him and Blanca, then he quietly passed. From start to finish, we were the lucky witnesses as Porter said a touching goodbye to Pray Tell and Pose.
Pose is streaming on Netflix.
