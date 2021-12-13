Idris Elba - The Suicide Squad

Since we’ve previously highlighted how great Idris Elba is in Concrete Cowboy, we wanted to give some love to his work as Bloodsport. In the comics, Bloodsport is a C-level, rogue of the week type of bad guy. He’s the one who would’ve been killed early by Amanda Waller. However, Elba used his dominating screen presence to make Bloodsport the most interesting character in every scene he’s in. When he goes toe to toe with Viola Davis’ Waller, it’s actually believable. There are rumors that Elba’s performance is so memorable and popular, Bloodsport may get his own spinoff movie or series. When that happens, come back here to see Elba once again on the best of the year list.

The Suicide Squad is available to stream on HBO Max Dec. 23.