After two successful releases of the DAP GAP hoodie collection, Dapper Dan and GAP are getting together once again – this time, in the digital space. Earlier this month, iconic Harlem-based fashion designer Dapper Dan dropped a collection of colorful hoodies with “DAP” emblazoned on the front, a twist on GAP’s signature arched logo. The hoodies retailed for $98 at launch and sold out quickly. So if you didn’t get your hand on one back then, you’ll have to try your luck on eBay or StockX.



Advertisement

Now, April 2 is the date set for the release of a limited edition DAP GAP NFT collection. The 48-hour digital auction starts at Noon ET and will include digital art designed by Dapper Dan along with a special edition autographed real-life varsity jacket. The auction takes place on the same day as the first fundraising benefit for the Fifteen Percent Pledge in New York City. Proceeds from the benefit will go towards supporting the organization which calls for retailers to dedicate 15 percent of their shelf space to Black-owned brands. Sephora, Macy’s and Crate & Barrel are among the retailers who have joined Gap in the pledge.

“As some have dubbed me ‘the godfather of hip-hop fashion,’ it was amazing when an iconic American brand like Gap and I got together to create something that would take our culture even further,” the designer said. “NFTs are a huge part of what’s shaping culture right now. From analog to the metaverse—I am excited for the opportunity to explore this space with Gap and bring the newly hyped DAP GAP Hoodie to a whole new audience.”

Dapper Dan is no stranger to collaborations. In 2021, he teamed up with Pepsi to create a limited-edition capsule collection of athleisure. That same year he worked with Mattel on custom looks for Ken dolls in honor of Barbie’s long-time bae’s 60th birthday.

G/O Media may get a commission bogo 40% off Pacifica Cocoa Cinnamon Dual Exfoliant Highly moisturizing and supports softer skin.

Removes dead skin cells and soothes dry skin. Buy for $14 at Ulta

You can sign up on the official countdown site for more details about the DAP GAP digital auction.