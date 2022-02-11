Celebrity wax figures are always hit or miss, but mostly miss. Now you can add Zendaya to the list of actors with controversial wax doppelgangers, as EOnline reports her newly revealed figure is dividing the internet.



Madame Tussaud’s London unveiled a figure based on the Emmy award winning actress’ look from a Humane Society event in 2016.

Personally, I think it looks somewhat like her, but I also think Madame Tussaud’s used the most toned down look of hers, so she would appear as neutral as possible.

So, not her character from the blockbuster Spider-Man films, not her super popular TV show Euphoria, and not even one of her more memorable red carpet looks.



I suppose we should be happy they attempted to make it look like her and didn’t botch it like they usually do with actresses of color.

The internet has a slightly less polite evaluation than I do, with one person tweeting, “I feel like they almost got it but something is just....off.”

It’s like the artist saw this one photo, and didn’t really have a grasp on Zendaya’s overall look.

Some on Twitter are seeing other celebrities in the figure, with comparisons to Kylie Jenner making the rounds.

“Is it just me or does she look like Kylie??,” wrote one user. While another responded with, “In the face is Zendaya but the hair and clothes are Kylie.”

There’s also a lot of talk about the facial expression, with fans not happy about the smirk Madame Tussaud’s gave her.

“Of all the facial expressions in the world, they picked displeased Zendaya? I don’t even think I’ve seen this expression on her face,” wrote one fan. With someone else commenting, “My exact thoughts. Never seen Z throw this look.”

If I’m being completely honest, I’d guess the museum used a Meghan Markle mold and slightly modified it to be Zendaya.

The fact that they didn’t use a figure with her more recognizable curly hair is also disconcerting.

If you were visiting the museum and came across this particular piece, you’d absolutely need the plaque to tell you it’s Zendaya. They went out of their way to not use an instantly recognizable version of her.

Funny how these questions always come up when they make a figure of Black celebrities.