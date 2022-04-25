Nicki Minaj is living her best life right now. And she’s spreading the message on Twitter that since she’s been sober, she’s never been happier. On April 21, a Twitter user asked the “Anaconda” rapper if she was high. Although the Twitterverse would have been more than understanding if she had lit that person up with an expletive-laden response, Minaj took the high road in a series of temperate tweets. “No, I’m sober & loving life. You ?” was her level-headed response. She followed up with, “I used to b happy when I was high. Now, I’m happy when I’m sober. No judgment to anyone. Be g entle with yourself.”



Advertisement

Minaj even took the time to explain that her eyes can give her the appearance of being high without makeup. “My eyes naturally look like that, and ppl always think I’m high when I’m not wearing makeup. Plus my eyes are naturally gray & I was born in the Caribbean islands of Cuba. The 1st paragraph was 💯 true tho,” she tweeted.

In an appearance in the season premiere of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke, Minaj got serious with the late-night host about her struggles with anxiety and the pressure she faces to be perfect while in the public eye. “When I first came into the industry, I had this amazing sense of freedom,” she said. “because nobody gave a sh*t about what I was doing. I could get away with doing anything. And then it goes from that to the complete, complete opposite. Where it’s like, if I blink my eye wrong, they’ll have a story made up about why I blinked my eye that way.”

Although a tweet like that might have ruffled her feathers in the past, it seems that motherhood has given the “Super Bass” artist a new outlook on life. Minaj says that becoming a mom has helped her mellow out. She and her husband Kenneth Petty welcomed their first child, a son, in September 2020. “When I look at my son, I’m just magically in love,” she said. “He makes me laugh, makes me smile, makes me happy. He’s just so cute and cuddly.”