Janelle Monáe continues to be a game-changing inspiration.

People reports that on a recent episode of Red Table Talk, the actress/singer revealed they identify as non-binary. They told series hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, “I just don’t see myself as a woman, solely. I feel all of my energy. I feel like God is so much bigger than the ‘he’ or the ‘she.’ And if I am from God, I am everything. But I will always, always stand with women. I will always stand with Black women. But I just see everything that I am, beyond the binary.”

Before coming out to the world, the always thoughtful Monáe wanted to make sure they completely worked through all their emotions and feelings.

“Somebody said, ‘If you don’t work out the things that you need to work out first before you share with the world, then you’ll be working it out with the world,’” Monáe told Willow. “That’s what I didn’t want to do. So I thought I needed to have all my answers correct, I didn’t want to say the wrong thing.”

For the “Make Me Feel” singer, who publicly revealed they’re pansexual in 2018, gender identity doesn’t have anything to do with attraction to romantic partners.

“I don’t see how you identify,” they said. “And I feel like that opens you up to fall in love with whoever, with any beautiful spirit.”

Monáe is currently promoting their recently released debut book The Memory Librarian: and Other Stories of Dirty Computer. Coming out later in life wasn’t easy for the “Tightrope” singer, but they were driven by a desire to live their truth.

“Thinking back to when I first started, I was like, man, as free as I was on stage, when I came off stage, I was still that scared little girl,” Monáe said. “Like I’m not good enough.”

And just so there’s no confusion, the Hidden Figures star also told the Los Angeles Times, “My pronouns are free-ass-motherfucker and they/them, her/she.”

By being so open about their struggles and showing that it’s ok to be your true self, Janelle Monáe will help countless young people feel comfortable in their own skin.