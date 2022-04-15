On Thursday, Cardi B. returned to the social media streets less than two weeks after the “Bodak Yellow” rapper deleted her official Instagram and Twitter accounts earlier this month.

The occasion? A brand new cover of the May/June edition of Essence magazine featuring her, hubby and Migos rapper Offset, three-year-old daughter Kulture, Offset’s three children from a previous relationship, and seven-month-old son Wave Set Cephas. The latter child, whom we first got a small glimpse of when he was first born last September, had not been posted on social media by either parent. According to Cardi and Offset, that decision was intentional thanks to their previous experience with social media and their daughter Kulture.

“We went through a lot of sad things when it comes to Kulture—terrible behavior that not even the older kids have ever been through,” Cardi told Essence. “So many people will post mean, disgusting things, just to get a reaction from us. We want to protect our feelings, because we get very, very angry and upset.”

In addition to protecting their family’s privacy, the couple also touched on their life as a blended family and how they’ve been blessed that the relationships between everyone are positive.



“It’s a blessing to be able to have them all together, and to have a wife who’s open and treats them as if they’re her kids,” Offset said. “It could be an issue, but I don’t have to go through that, and that’s beautiful.”

Cardi later added, “I feel like sometimes people go into a relationship with a man or a woman who has kids with negativity—and I feel like people should embrace it, and love it. I love our family, and I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

To read Cardi B. and Offset’s interview in its entireity, head on over to essence.com.

