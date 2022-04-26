If you’re a music lover and determined to be outside this summer, then allow me to give you a few options to indulge in: Lizzo’s Special Tour and Lil Nas X’s Long Live Montero Tour.



Advertisement

Per Variety, the “About Damn Time” singer will be hitting the road for a 25-city North American tour beginning this fall. She’ll start off in the Sunshine State of Florida and stop at major U.S. cities like Philadelphia, Chicgo, Nashville, Atlanta and Houston before closing it out in the City of Angels a.k.a. Los Angeles. She’ll also be joined by “Big Energy” rapper Latto. The tour will be produced by Live Nation with public onsale tickets set to be available for purchase Friday, April 29 at 10am ET.

“3 years since my last tour…and I’m finally coming back to YOU! So excited to announce the SPECIAL TOUR ‘22,” Lizzo wrote in a tweet sharing the news on Monday.

As previously reported by The Root, the tour will coincide with her upcoming Special album release, which is expected to hit streaming platforms July 15. Describing the forthcoming project as “musically badass,” Lizzo explained:

“Broadly, I’ve been working on this album since the summer of 2018. It has evolved to a place where I’m proud. It’s one of the most musically badass, daring and sophisticated bodies of work I’ve done to date. I am not done. I’m still pushing out the hits, baby. And I hope that it is some of the most useful pieces of music to ever exist. All I want to do is help people through my music.”

G/O Media may get a commission 22% Off Skip Hop Baby Soother Get some rest

Can be used as a nightlight, as a projector of sorts, and has an array of different sounds to choose from to help lull the baby to sleep. Buy for $35 at Amazon

Additionally, per a press release sent to The Root, Lil Nas X will also be bouncing from city to city and from country to country for his Long Live Montero Tour. The “Scoop” artist teased a forthcoming special announcement on Monday and now fans and followers will have to hurry and collect their coins if they want a chance at grabbing tix.

Advertisement

North American presale begins Thursday, April 28 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets for the European dates will be available for purchase May 6, at 10 a.m. local time as well. For more information, head on over to longlivemontero.com.

Lizzo’s Special Tour Dates

September 23 – Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena September 24 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena September 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena September 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center September 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden October 2 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden October 6 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena October 7 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena October 11 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center October 14 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center October 16 – Chicago, IL – United Center October 18 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse October 20 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center October 22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena October 23 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena October 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center October 26 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center October 28 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center October 31 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena November 2 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena November 4 – Portland, OR – Moda Center November 7 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena November 9 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena November 12 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center November 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Lil Nas X’s Long Live Montero North American Tour Dates

Tue Sep 06 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Sat Sep 10 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom Thu Sep 15 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY Sun Sep 18 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway Tue Sep 20 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall Thu Sep 22 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Sun Sep 25 – Washington, DC – The Anthem Tue Sep 27 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy Sat Oct 01 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium Mon Oct 03 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Tue Oct 04 – Miami, FL – James L Knight Center Tue Oct 18 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater Fri Oct 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre Sun Oct 23 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

European Tour Dates:

Tue Nov 08 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live Wed Nov 09 – Berlin, Germany – Max-Schmeling Halle Thu Nov 10 – Hamburg, Germany – Sporthalle Sat Nov 12 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo Mon Nov 14 – Paris, France – Zenith Tue Nov 15 – Brussels, Belgium – Palais 12