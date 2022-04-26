If you’re a music lover and determined to be outside this summer, then allow me to give you a few options to indulge in: Lizzo’s Special Tour and Lil Nas X’s Long Live Montero Tour.
Per Variety, the “About Damn Time” singer will be hitting the road for a 25-city North American tour beginning this fall. She’ll start off in the Sunshine State of Florida and stop at major U.S. cities like Philadelphia, Chicgo, Nashville, Atlanta and Houston before closing it out in the City of Angels a.k.a. Los Angeles. She’ll also be joined by “Big Energy” rapper Latto. The tour will be produced by Live Nation with public onsale tickets set to be available for purchase Friday, April 29 at 10am ET.
“3 years since my last tour…and I’m finally coming back to YOU! So excited to announce the SPECIAL TOUR ‘22,” Lizzo wrote in a tweet sharing the news on Monday.
As previously reported by The Root, the tour will coincide with her upcoming Special album release, which is expected to hit streaming platforms July 15. Describing the forthcoming project as “musically badass,” Lizzo explained:
“Broadly, I’ve been working on this album since the summer of 2018. It has evolved to a place where I’m proud. It’s one of the most musically badass, daring and sophisticated bodies of work I’ve done to date. I am not done. I’m still pushing out the hits, baby. And I hope that it is some of the most useful pieces of music to ever exist. All I want to do is help people through my music.”
Additionally, per a press release sent to The Root, Lil Nas X will also be bouncing from city to city and from country to country for his Long Live Montero Tour. The “Scoop” artist teased a forthcoming special announcement on Monday and now fans and followers will have to hurry and collect their coins if they want a chance at grabbing tix.
North American presale begins Thursday, April 28 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets for the European dates will be available for purchase May 6, at 10 a.m. local time as well. For more information, head on over to longlivemontero.com.
Lizzo’s Special Tour Dates
September 23 – Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena
September 24 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
September 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
September 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
September 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
October 2 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
October 6 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
October 7 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
October 11 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
October 14 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
October 16 – Chicago, IL – United Center
October 18 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
October 20 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
October 22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
October 23 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
October 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
October 26 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
October 28 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
October 31 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
November 2 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
November 4 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
November 7 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
November 9 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
November 12 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
November 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Lil Nas X’s Long Live Montero North American Tour Dates
Tue Sep 06 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
Sat Sep 10 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Thu Sep 15 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
Sun Sep 18 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Tue Sep 20 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
Thu Sep 22 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met
Sun Sep 25 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
Tue Sep 27 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
Sat Oct 01 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Mon Oct 03 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live
Tue Oct 04 – Miami, FL – James L Knight Center
Tue Oct 18 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
Fri Oct 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
Sun Oct 23 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
European Tour Dates:
Tue Nov 08 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
Wed Nov 09 – Berlin, Germany – Max-Schmeling Halle
Thu Nov 10 – Hamburg, Germany – Sporthalle
Sat Nov 12 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
Mon Nov 14 – Paris, France – Zenith
Tue Nov 15 – Brussels, Belgium – Palais 12
Thu Nov 17 – Barcelona, Spain – Sant Jordi Club