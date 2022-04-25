Megan Thee Stallion is finally opening up about the 2020 shooting incident allegedly involving rapper Tory Lanez in her first-ever TV interview.



During Monday’s episode of CBS This Morning, Gayle King sat down with the “Savage” singer as she detailed how she, Lanez, and her ex-best friend Kelsey Harris were initially at a party at Kylie Jenner’s house but things quickly escalated as the night came to a close.

“It was an argument because I was ready to go and everybody else wasn’t ready to go. But that’s like normal friend stuff, we fuss about normal, silly stuff all the time,” an emotional Megan told Gayle, in part. “But I never put my hands on anybody, I never raised my voice too loud. Like, this was one of those times where it shouldn’t have got this crazy.”

She continued:

“I had went there and we were just hanging out and I was ready to go—’cause I had been there all day. At that point the argument wasn’t even with me, the argument was with the two people in the backseat. So I asked the driver to pull the car over, like ‘I’m done with this.’ And I should’ve stayed out of the car, like I should’ve not got back in the car. And they was like, ‘Megan just get back in the car, we almost there. Just get back in.’ So I get back in the car, it’s like it’s getting worse. The argument in the car is getting worse and I don’t want to be in this car no more. ‘Cause I see it’s getting crazy. So I get out the car and it’s like everything happens so fast. And all I hear is this man screaming, he said, ‘Dance, bitch!’ and he start[ed] shooting, and I’m just like, ‘Oh my God.’ Like, he shot a couple of times. And I was so scared. He is standing up over the window shooting. I didn’t even wanna move, I didn’t wanna move too quick. ‘Cause I’m like, ‘Oh my God, if I take the wrong step I don’t know if he could shoot something that’s like super important. I don’t know if he could shoot me and kill me.’ I was really scared because I had never been shot at before.

Megan then went on to explain how she was initially unsure if she had gotten hit due to the adrenaline coursing through her in the moment but that she remembers feeling some sort of pain in her feet. She then went on to explain that Tory allegedly began apologizing profusely in the moments after and even went so far as to promise to give her and her friend $1 million if they didn’t say anything about what happened.

“I was like, ‘What are you talking about? Why are you offering me money right now? Help me! If you’re sorry, just help me,” Megan tearfully explained. “We didn’t even make it to the house. Somebody had already called the police, it was so many of them. It was helicopters, I was like, ‘Oh my God, we all about to die.’ The George Floyd thing had just happened—the police are very much ‘shoot first, ask questions after.’ So I’m like, ‘It’s a hot gun in the car, I’m bleeding. I’ve been shot, they ‘bout to kill somebody. Like something bad is about to happen.’”

Megan then went on to explain how she feared for everyone’s life with the police and that to protect all of them, she lied and said she stepped on glass. This lie was later debunked after police transported her to Cedars Sinai hospital where medical examinations concluded she had indeed been hit by bullets and that some small bullet fragments were still inside both of her feet.

The “Thot Shit” rapper explained:

“I didn’t want to see anybody die so I said I stepped on glass. So when I see people trying to use that against me like, I’m lying. ‘Oh, she stepped on glass, she never got shot.’ I’m the one who said I stepped on glass, I was lying to protect all of us. And sometimes I wish I really would’ve never said that. I wish I would’ve told the truth but if it saved all of us from dying then that’s just probably what it was meant to be.”

In addition to the official medical records from Cedars Sinai, CBS was also able to obtain a text message exchange between Kelsie and Megan’s security guard which read: “Help, Tory shot Meg.”

“I really thought we were all friends,” Megan said. “Sometimes I think I put the blame on myself because when my Mom passed, I just felt like I was looking for some type of family environment. I was letting so many people in, I didn’t care who it was. I just wanted to feel like I got family and people who care about me and I can hang out with everybody and I was just going through it.”

Later, Megan described the nature of her and Tory’s relationship, explaining that they were really close, “hung out every day,” and even bonded over the shared loss of a parent—but that they were not dating at the time, nor did they have a sexual relationship.

She later concluded, “I’d rather it play out in court and the facts come out than me having to plead my case [in the court of public opinion]. I’m a victim. Like, I’m the victim. I’m not defending myself against anything, something happened to me.”

In a statement to CBS News, Tory’s attorney Shawn Holley responded to Megan’s allegations saying, “We look forward to addressing Ms. Pete’s claims—including all its inconsistencies, discrepancies and omissions—in a court of law.”

Kelsey’s attorney also responded via a statement: “My client is a private person and does not wish to make a public statement at this time. I can assure you that my client has not been paid a dime by any party involved to ‘remain silent’ as suggested by social media posts.”

The LA County District Attorney’s office also responded: “We believe the evidence substantially supports the charges and allegations and that evidence will be borne out in court.”