After moving to September in 2021, fashion’s Super Bowl aka the 2022 Met Gala, will return to its traditional first Monday in May date at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. According to Vogue, the hosts for this year’s event will be actress/director Regina King, married actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively and multi-hyphenate artist Lin-Manuel Miranda. The theme and exhibition of this year’s event is In America: An Anthology of Fashion.



Other than producing stunning, memorable and baffling red carpet moments, the Met Gala provides the Costume Institute with most of its funding. Also opening in May, In America: An Anthology of Fashion “explores the foundations of American fashion. Individual designers and dressmakers who worked in the U.S. from the 19th century to the mid-late 20th century are featured. (Expect roughly 100 captivating examples of men’s and women’s dress to be on display.)” This is part two of a tribute to American history, which follows last year’s theme and exhibit In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.

The Met Gala is a big overstuffed celebrity/big money event that really doesn’t do much for regular people other than offer a few internet laughs at the ridiculous outfits. However, we imagine for someone still grieving the loss of her son, this may be a nice distraction and entry back into the outside world.

Regina King never disappoints on the red carpet. She’s an actress who’s always willing to take risks and make unexpected fashion choices. With the freedom of the Met Gala’s broad theme in play you just know she’s going to make a grand entrance in something we’ll be talking about for months. Who can forget her amazing, badass strut to open the Oscars last year?

As for Ryan Reynolds, more than anything I want to see him and Blake Lively show up in matching Deadpool suits. That would be a memorable red carpet moment.