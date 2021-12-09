Grown-ish

Yes, grown-ish is about Yara Shahidi’s Zoey, and she deserves all the accolades she gets for leading the series. However, if the show only followed Zoey and her endless drama it would’ve only lasted a season. We are just as captivated by Jordan Buhat’s heart-breaking portrayal of Vivek’s downfall, Chloe and Halle Bailey letting us in on the pressure of athletes Jazz and Sky, and Deon Cole’s ability to consistently steal every scene. Moving forward, we’re excited to see what the talented cast does with these characters as they truly begin to hit adulthood.

grown-ish Season 4B premieres Thursday, Jan. 27 at 10 pm on Freeform, with previous episodes available on Hulu.