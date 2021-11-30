Dear White People

Based on the movie, Dear White People was such a smart, ahead of its time show. Unfortunately, it was stuck in a constant fight for viewers, as Netflix never seemed to push it as much as it did some of its other properties. We have no doubt this will be one of those shows that lives on to become even more impactful, as its stories and themes will always be relevant. We just have to make sure it doesn’t get buried in an algorithm basement.