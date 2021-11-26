Perhaps it’s because we were still stuck at home for the first half of the year, but 2021 was an especially great year of TV. With time to actually watch more than a few favorites, we were able to discover genres we didn’t know we loved, jump back into franchises we’d lost touch with and invest in new international obsessions.

Shows like Mare of Easttown, Succession, Ted Lasso and Only Murders in the Building will find a way on most mainstream best of the year lists. This is where we want to highlight the shows that speak to us and deal with stories affecting us. That being said, here are the best TV shows of 2021.