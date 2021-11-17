Sometimes those last few months of college are the hardest, but they can also be the most important. We’ll get to see where Zoey Johnson lands when grown-ish season 4B premieres Thursday, Jan. 27 at 10 pm on Freeform.

Per a press release from Freeform:

“The countdown to graduation is on and senior year at Cal U is in full swing. From unexpected hookups to wild nights with the crew, new life choices are on the horizon.”

According to TVLine, when we last saw Zoey (Yara Shahidi), she and Aaron (Trevor Jackson) were once again fighting over his dislike of Luca (Luka Sabbat), and her continued friendship with him. Even though Aaron got Charlie to sign the internship form, that doesn’t excuse him constantly fighting with Luca.

By the way, Luca isn’t innocent in all this, as it’s his fault Zoey got fired in the first place. He clearly still wants to be with Zoey, but is either too scared or too cool to express his feelings.

Honestly, all three of these kids should move on from one another, because they obviously bring too much drama to each other’s lives. We really hope this last batch of episodes allows Zoey to appreciate her accomplishments, grow as a person and not focus so much on romantic struggles.

grown-ish also stars Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey and Diggy Simmons.

grown-ish’s return, and Zoey’s graduation coincides with the premiere of black-ish’s final season, which debuts Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 9:30 pm on ABC, where it will be paired with new comedy Abbott Elementary and the second half of Queens season 1, per TVLine.

According to Deadline, black-ish season 8 is going out with a bang, featuring guest star Forever First Lady Michelle Obama.

For those looking to catch up on the whole universe, black-ish, mixed-ish and grown-ish are all available on Hulu.