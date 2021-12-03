Thursday, Jan. 6

Women of the Movement - 8 pm ABC

Just because a story is hard to hear, doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be told. In its new limited series Women of the Movement, ABC showcases the heartbreak and courage of Mamie Till-Mobley as she fights to get justice for her son and uses her pain to inspire others. Women of the Movement stars Glynn Turman as Mose Wright, Tonya Pinkins as Alma Carthan, Cedric Joe as Emmett Till, Adrienne Warren as Mamie Till-Mobley, and Ray Fisher as Gene Mobley. ABC News will air the companion docuseries Let The World See each week, chronicling the real events of the Emmett Till murder trial. This may be a tough watch, but it’s important that we support projects like this, so they continue to get made.