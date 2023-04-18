April's Best Black Celebrity Fashion Moments

Entertainment

April's Best Black Celebrity Fashion Moments

From Usher to Spike Lee and Teyana Taylor, Black celebs' early spring outfits are fabulous

By
Amira Castilla
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled April&#39;s Best Black Celebrity Fashion Moments
Photo: MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images), Astrida Valigorsky / Contributor (Getty Images), Vivien Killilea / Stringer (Getty Images)

Spring has sprung across the country, and the music festival season is here, which means celebrities are outside! Here are some of the best outfits we’ve seen so far this April! Which outfit will you be trying to recreate?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 23

April 1- Usher

April 1- Usher

Image for article titled April&#39;s Best Black Celebrity Fashion Moments
Photo: Tim Mosenfelder / Contributor (Getty Images)

Usher wore this amazing blue, two-piece outfit for the 2023 Dreamville Music Festival. His jewelry and cream sunglasses were the perfect touches! Usher doesn’t miss when it comes to fashion!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 23

April 1- LaQuan Smith

April 1- LaQuan Smith

Image for article titled April&#39;s Best Black Celebrity Fashion Moments
Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

Designer LaQuan Smith was photographed in Los Angeles for the SHEINXSummit on the first weekend of April dressed in this sleek all-black look.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 23

April 4- Spike Lee

April 4- Spike Lee

Image for article titled April&#39;s Best Black Celebrity Fashion Moments
Photo: Raymond Hall / Contributor (Getty Images)

Spike Lee attended Variety’s 2023 Power of Women event in New York City wearing his signature bold-frame glasses. This time, he paired them with fun accessories like his orange hat to match his blue and orange necklace, a black hoodie, and quilted black pants.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 23

April 5- Robin Thede

April 5- Robin Thede

Image for article titled April&#39;s Best Black Celebrity Fashion Moments
Photo: Gotham / Contributor (Getty Images)

Comedian and writer Robin Thede was spotted at The View in New York City wearing this gorgeous dress by Greta Constantine and green pumps by Nalebe. What a fun look!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 23

April 5- Law Roach

April 5- Law Roach

Image for article titled April&#39;s Best Black Celebrity Fashion Moments
Photo: Charley Gallay / Stringer (Getty Images)

Retired stylist Law Roach wore this denim jacket over a collared, white shirt, long black skirt, and chunky black boots in Los Angeles for Netflix’s BEEF “Release Your Rage” event. The hair is also channeling Naomi Campbell. Love it!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 23

April 6- Taraji P. Henson

April 6- Taraji P. Henson

Image for article titled April&#39;s Best Black Celebrity Fashion Moments
Photo: MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

Taraji P. Henson was seen at The View in New York City wearing off-the-runway Spring 2023 Marc Jacobs. How chic and unique.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 23

April 11- India Amarteifio

April 11- India Amarteifio

Image for article titled April&#39;s Best Black Celebrity Fashion Moments
Photo: MEGA / Contributor (Getty Images)

India Amarteifio, star of Netflix’s upcoming drama Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, arrived at London’s Global Studio wearing this all-white look and super cute bantu knot hairstyle.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 23

April 14- Madison Pettis

April 14- Madison Pettis

Image for article titled April&#39;s Best Black Celebrity Fashion Moments
Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

Actress Madison Pettis stepped out in this orange bandeau top, maxi skirt, and cowboy boots for Coachella 2023.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 23

April 14- Karrueche Tran

April 14- Karrueche Tran

Image for article titled April&#39;s Best Black Celebrity Fashion Moments
Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

Bel-Air actress and model Karrueche Tran wore a lovely knit green dress from Staple and Hue with these green and white checkered platforms that are to die for.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 23

April 14- Burna Boy

April 14- Burna Boy

Image for article titled April&#39;s Best Black Celebrity Fashion Moments
Photo: Frazer Harrison / Staff (Getty Images)

Nigerian artist and producer Burna Boy was styled in this all-white set by Balenciaga. The black, batwing sunglasses are one of the coolest accessories we’ve seen in a while.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 23

April 14 & 15- Justine Skye

April 14 & 15- Justine Skye

Image for article titled April&#39;s Best Black Celebrity Fashion Moments
Photo: Gonzalo Marroquin / Stringer (Getty Images), Steven Simione / Contributor (Getty Images)

Singer Justine Skye enjoyed the Coachella festivities wearing these comfy purple sweatpants with a black biker jacket and silver hoop earrings. Then she spent her time in the sun in this highlighter green mini dress and early 2000s throwback sandals.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 23

April 14 & 15- Teyana Taylor

April 14 & 15- Teyana Taylor

Image for article titled April&#39;s Best Black Celebrity Fashion Moments
Photo: Phillip Faraone / Stringer (Getty Images), Gonzalo Marroquin / Stringer (Getty Images)

Our fashion queen Teyana Taylor shut down Coachella wearing this dust-colored coat, army green pants and matching boots with a face chain. The next day she showed off her abs in this black two-piece look and tons of jewelry.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 23

April 15- Alyah Chanelle Scott

April 15- Alyah Chanelle Scott

Image for article titled April&#39;s Best Black Celebrity Fashion Moments
Photo: Christopher Polk / Contributor (Getty Images)

The Sex Life of College Girls’ Alyah Chanelle Scott wore these green leather boots that we are all dying to have in our closets. This simple yet cute outfit is perfect for a day in the California sun at Coachella.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 23

April 15- Lori Harvey

April 15- Lori Harvey

Image for article titled April&#39;s Best Black Celebrity Fashion Moments
Photo: Steven Simione / Contributor (Getty Images)

Lori Harvey always kills a long dress, and Coachella Weekend 1 was no exception. She wore this white cut-out dress with simple gold earrings and black sunglasses.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 23

April 15- Saweetie

April 15- Saweetie

Image for article titled April&#39;s Best Black Celebrity Fashion Moments
Photo: Vivien Killilea / Stringer (Getty Images), Steven Simione / Contributor (Getty Images)

Rapper and actress Saweetie’s rainbow heart hair design might be the new summer hair trend. We’re obsessed!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 23

April 15- Anderson .Paak

April 15- Anderson .Paak

Image for article titled April&#39;s Best Black Celebrity Fashion Moments
Photo: Phillip Faraone / Stringer (Getty Images), Phillip Faraone / Stringer (Getty Images)

Musician Anderson .Paak performed in the California desert in yet another wig (y’all remember the coconut bob for Silk Sonic?). And this time he wore a wavy, braided bob with bangs. His brown vest, brown shorts, and bandana are classic Coachella style.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 23

April 15- Olu of Earthgang

April 15- Olu of Earthgang

Image for article titled April&#39;s Best Black Celebrity Fashion Moments
Photo: Arturo Holmes / Staff (Getty Images)

Olu of EARTHGANG performed on April 15 and wore this dope, custom-upcycled Nike outfit from Utopia by Cho.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 23

April 16- Latto

April 16- Latto

Image for article titled April&#39;s Best Black Celebrity Fashion Moments
Photo: Emma McIntyre / Staff (Getty Images)

Latto killed it on the Coachella stage as well as in the fashion department. The Atlanta native wore this Western-style outfit with beaded jewelry. Cheers to her stylist, Todd White.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 / 23

April 16- Flo Milli

April 16- Flo Milli

Image for article titled April&#39;s Best Black Celebrity Fashion Moments
Photo: Irvin Rivera / Contributor (Getty Images)

This groovy patterned bikini and coverup by Pucci popped on rapper Flo Milli for Coachella. She paired the look with black cowboy boots, a style must for the festival.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

21 / 23

April 16- Willow and Jaden Smith

April 16- Willow and Jaden Smith

Image for article titled April&#39;s Best Black Celebrity Fashion Moments
Photo: Monica Schipper / Staff (Getty Images)

The Smith siblings performed together on April 16th at Coachella. Willow wore a denim romper while Jaden wore this edgy, multi-layered black and white outfit with a t-shirt that says, “Willow’s Brother.” Sibling goals.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

22 / 23

April 16- Saba

April 16- Saba

Image for article titled April&#39;s Best Black Celebrity Fashion Moments
Photo: Irvin Rivera / Contributor (Getty Images)

Now this is how you dress for a music festival. Coachella performer Saba wore these multi-colored flower pants, a flower-embroidered vest and a striped hat.

Advertisement

23 / 23