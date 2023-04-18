April's Best Black Celebrity Fashion Moments

Spring has sprung across the country, and the music festival season is here, which means celebrities are outside! Here are some of the best outfits we’ve seen so far this April! Which outfit will you be trying to recreate?
April 1- Usher
Usher wore this amazing blue, two-piece outfit for the 2023 Dreamville Music Festival. His jewelry and cream sunglasses were the perfect touches! Usher doesn’t miss when it comes to fashion!
April 1- LaQuan Smith
Designer LaQuan Smith was photographed in Los Angeles for the SHEINXSummit on the first weekend of April dressed in this sleek all-black look.
April 4- Spike Lee
Spike Lee attended Variety’s 2023 Power of Women event in New York City wearing his signature bold-frame glasses. This time, he paired them with fun accessories like his orange hat to match his blue and orange necklace, a black hoodie, and quilted black pants.
April 5- Robin Thede
Comedian and writer Robin Thede was spotted at The View in New York City wearing this gorgeous dress by Greta Constantine and green pumps by Nalebe. What a fun look!
April 5- Law Roach
Retired stylist Law Roach wore this denim jacket over a collared, white shirt, long black skirt, and chunky black boots in Los Angeles for Netflix’s BEEF “Release Your Rage” event. The hair is also channeling Naomi Campbell. Love it!
April 6- Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson was seen at The View in New York City wearing off-the-runway Spring 2023 Marc Jacobs. How chic and unique.
April 11- India Amarteifio
India Amarteifio, star of Netflix’s upcoming drama Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, arrived at London’s Global Studio wearing this all-white look and super cute bantu knot hairstyle.
April 14- Madison Pettis
Actress Madison Pettis stepped out in this orange bandeau top, maxi skirt, and cowboy boots for Coachella 2023.
April 14- Karrueche Tran
Bel-Air actress and model Karrueche Tran wore a lovely knit green dress from Staple and Hue with these green and white checkered platforms that are to die for.
April 14- Burna Boy
Nigerian artist and producer Burna Boy was styled in this all-white set by Balenciaga. The black, batwing sunglasses are one of the coolest accessories we’ve seen in a while.
April 14 & 15- Justine Skye
Singer Justine Skye enjoyed the Coachella festivities wearing these comfy purple sweatpants with a black biker jacket and silver hoop earrings. Then she spent her time in the sun in this highlighter green mini dress and early 2000s throwback sandals.
April 14 & 15- Teyana Taylor
Our fashion queen Teyana Taylor shut down Coachella wearing this dust-colored coat, army green pants and matching boots with a face chain. The next day she showed off her abs in this black two-piece look and tons of jewelry.
April 15- Alyah Chanelle Scott
The Sex Life of College Girls’ Alyah Chanelle Scott wore these green leather boots that we are all dying to have in our closets. This simple yet cute outfit is perfect for a day in the California sun at Coachella.
April 15- Lori Harvey
Lori Harvey always kills a long dress, and Coachella Weekend 1 was no exception. She wore this white cut-out dress with simple gold earrings and black sunglasses.
April 15- Saweetie
Rapper and actress Saweetie’s rainbow heart hair design might be the new summer hair trend. We’re obsessed!
April 15- Anderson .Paak
Musician Anderson .Paak performed in the California desert in yet another wig (y’all remember the coconut bob for Silk Sonic?). And this time he wore a wavy, braided bob with bangs. His brown vest, brown shorts, and bandana are classic Coachella style.
April 15- Olu of Earthgang
Olu of EARTHGANG performed on April 15 and wore this dope, custom-upcycled Nike outfit from Utopia by Cho.
April 16- Latto
Latto killed it on the Coachella stage as well as in the fashion department. The Atlanta native wore this Western-style outfit with beaded jewelry. Cheers to her stylist, Todd White.
April 16- Flo Milli
This groovy patterned bikini and coverup by Pucci popped on rapper Flo Milli for Coachella. She paired the look with black cowboy boots, a style must for the festival.
April 16- Willow and Jaden Smith
The Smith siblings performed together on April 16th at Coachella. Willow wore a denim romper while Jaden wore this edgy, multi-layered black and white outfit with a t-shirt that says, “Willow’s Brother.” Sibling goals.
April 16- Saba
Now this is how you dress for a music festival. Coachella performer Saba wore these multi-colored flower pants, a flower-embroidered vest and a striped hat.