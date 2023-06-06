I know the 2022-23 TV season just wrapped up, but it’s already time to think about the Primetime Emmys. With nomination voting for Television Academy members set to take place June 15-26 and Emmy nominations announced July 12, we need to make sure all our favorite Black actors and series are in the mix. Shows like Only Murders in the Building; Ted Lasso; Succession; and Abbott Elementary are definitely guaranteed nods, so we want to focus on Black artists and projects that you may have missed during the eligibility period, which is June 1, 2022 through May 31, 2023. So dust off your awards season finery and check out our picks for Black actors and series who deserve Emmy nominations.
Snowfall - FX, Hulu
Outstanding Drama Series
The final season of this FX drama really saved the best for last. From Damson Idris embodying Saint’s desperation, to the writers and directors making sure every episode counted, Snowfall Season 6 kept its foot on the gas until its very last moments.
Michael Hyatt as Cissy Saint - Snowfall - FX, Hulu
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Michael Hyatt has been so good as Saint’s mother Cissy, she sometimes gets lost when people talk about the show. But in Snowfall Season 6 as her son became increasingly reckless and desperate, Cissy found new levels of strength and resolve, that gave Hyatt a chance to showcase who the real boss of The Family was.
Amin Joseph as Jerome Saint - Snowfall - FX, Hulu
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Jerome was always the voice of reason that could talk Saint down when he went too far, but his nephew’s thirst for power pushed him to cut off the man he thought of as his son. In a devastating moment, Jerome recognized that the boy he raised was lost to him.
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story - Netflix
Outstanding Drama Series or Limited Series
What made Queen Charlotte stand out from the first two seasons of Bridgerton was how it focused on both Charlotte and Agatha’s obstacles as Black women in a world that didn’t want them to succeed. In the end, they chose not to compromise, because that was the only way they would get the Ton to respect them.
India Amarteifio as young Queen Charlotte - Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story - Netflix
Lead Actress in a Drama Series or Limited Series
Golda Rosheuvel’s Charlotte has the confidence and commanding presence of a woman who has been a revered queen for decades. Amarteifio brilliantly balances that confident exterior with the loneliness of a woman surrounded by strangers and stuck in a marriage she did not choose.
Arsema Thomas as young Agatha, Lady Danbury - Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story - Netflix
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series or Limited Series
The Lady Danbury we know in Bridgerton rules over the Ton, but here she’s just barely received a title and must fight to protect her position once her husband dies. This is Agatha when she’s learning to become the most feared socialite in town and Thomas gives a fascinating glimpse at how a woman in this world discovers her independence.
Keke Palmer - Saturday Night Live - NBC, Peacock
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Not only did Keke announce her pregnancy to the world during her SNL hosting debut, she gave one of the best first time performances in the show’s 48 seasons. She was up for whatever the show threw at her, with the Nope star’s years of experience carrying her to a hilarious 90 minutes of work.
Dominique Fishback - Swarm - Prime Video
Lead Actress in a Limited Series
Dominique Fishback is simultaneously scary, funny and heartbreaking as an obsessed superfan in Swarm. She doesn’t give one performance, she gives three or four completely different performances across the series’ seven episodes.
A Black Lady Sketch Show - HBO, Max
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
This isn’t so much about the show being nominated, but it finally getting the win. Since it’s always up against longtime favorite Saturday Night Live, A Black Lady Sketch Show hasn’t won yet, but it’s time for these talented women to be honored for the fresh voice they’re bringing to sketch comedy.
Megan Thee Stallion - She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Disney+
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
I understand that this is a longshot, especially since she played a heightened version of herself, but the way she plays into the “Megan Thee Stallion” mystique is clever and a lot of fun for fans.
S. Epatha Merkerson as Joyce Harris - Poker Face - Peacock
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
In a perfect world, we could give joint nominations to S. Epatha Merkerson and Judith Light as Joyce and Irene, two senior community residents with dark pasts. The way they play off of each other and series star Natasha Lyonne—who also deserves a nod—is seamless and a joy to watch.
Brian Tyree Henry - Atlanta - FX, Hulu
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
The absurdity of Atlanta allows Brian Tyree Henry’s Alfred to move between drama and comedy. You never know what to expect from the comedy, but we always know Henry is going to deliver something brilliant and new.
Danielle Pinnock as Alberta Haynes - Ghosts - CBS, Paramount+
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
As the mystery surrounding Alberta’s murder became a central plot of Ghosts Season 2, Danielle Pinnock unveiled the vulnerability and sadness beneath Alberta’s sassy exterior. Once the secret was revealed, her feelings of betrayal and hurt were palpable in Pinnock’s devastated, yet comedic reaction.