50 Cent is Being Dragged Over This Super-Shady Move Toward NYC Mayor Hopeful Zohran Mamdani

New York rapper 50 Cent has strong opinions on Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani after the politician made promises to raise taxes if elected. Now, 50 Cent is facing backlash after his proposed solution to get rid of Mamdani for good has folks heated!
Suggested Reading
Before securing the Democratic primary vote last week, Mamdani appeared on "The Breakfast Club" to explain his plans to tax New York City's wealthy residents. "We’re talking about corporations that are making millions of dollars, not in revenue, but in profit," Mamdani began in the interview. "We’re talking about people who make a million dollars a year or more -- taxing them just by a flat two percent tax increase."
To be expected, the richest folks on the island are pissed about Mamdani's plans, and he knows this. While talking to "The Breakfast Club," the Ugandan-born politician even joked that the "In da Club" rapper might even respond, "I know if 50 Cent is listening, he’s not going to be happy about this. He tends to not like this tax policy."
We know all 50 Cent doesn't shy away from controversy, so after Mamdani's name drop, the 49-year-old took to Instagram to get some things off his chest. "Where did he come from? Whose friend is this?" 50 Cent asked. "I’m not feeling this plan. No."
It wasn't enough to simply express his disapproval, however. Because then, the rapper said he's willing to pay for Mamdani to leave the city for good.
"I will give him $258,750 and a first class one-way ticket away from NY.” He then added, "I’m telling [President Donald] Trump what he said too !" The muslim democrat has faced xenophobia, death threats and even calls for his deportation since deciding to run for office. So after 50's comments, folks dragged him for perpetuating a sentiment reminiscent of Trump's deportation mandate.
"'Who gives a f*ck what 50 cent thinks at a time like this,'" @hakhatir tweeted.
Another user, @CeddyRooney, replied saying, "50 proving once again why he got shot 9 times…… Too soon?!"
@Kaimandante said, "Yall be worshipping celebrities that don’t want you to have sh*t."
It seems all the backlash got back to 50 Cent, who has now deleted the questionable post. Meanwhile, Mamdani is preparing to face current New York City Mayor Eric Adams in the November election. Adams is running as an Independent after facing backlash from the Democratic party.
Straight From
Sign up for our free daily newsletter.