We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The highly anticipated “three quel” in The Best Man franchise has finally arrived and audiences couldn’t be more excited.

Starring Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long, Harold Perrineau, The Best Man: The Final Chapters—released exclusively on Peacock—centers on our old pals as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance over the course of eight episodes.

While showrunner Dayna Lynne North assured The Root that this was indeed the last time we’ll see all these amazing actors and characters together again, following the show’s premiere, fans online are eager for more.

Advertisement

“Couldn’t ‘The Best Man” have just turned into a series (ongoing w/ the original cast)? I’m not ready for it all to end #BestManTheFinalChapters,” wrote one user on Twitter.

“The #BestManTheFinalChapters is one of the more nuanced episodics I’ve seen around Black lived experiences. I actually think it managed to expand the franchise and not make the story too cliche. Genuinely teared up at random moments as well. A testament to the writing & treatment,” said another online.

Advertisement

“Let me just reflect on what I binge watched last night, ‘The Best Man: the Final Chapters’ was SO DAMN GOOD! Takes you thru hella emotions and real life circumstances in Black culture. Even the things not talked about as often that need mentioning + understanding,” said one fan.

Advertisement

“The Best Man:The Final Chapters was incredibly beautiful and left me wanting more. There’s so much I could say about the layered storytelling, but I’ll just encourage you all to watch it if you haven’t. #TheBestManTheFinalChapters,” said another fan.

Advertisement

“Man… The Best Man: The Final Chapters was so damn good. I hate that it’s over. I might watch all of it over, starting from the first movie,” wrote another user.

Advertisement

Other viewers reflected on the warmth and tenderness of the character storylines.



“Best man: the final chapters” is fresh, tender, and interesting. i am intrigued by media that is made in celebration of its stars’ power & connection. the show also believes in its story enough to not purely be fan service, something most revivals do not, [sic]” wrote one user.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The Best Man: The Final Chapters feels like a warm hug,” said another.

Advertisement

“The level of brotherhood that is displayed in the last episode of The Best Man : The Final Chapters. Sometimes you don’t even have to say anything. You just have to show up be present. #TheBestManFinalChapters,” wrote one viewer.

Advertisement

“I thought they knocked Best Man Holiday out the park! The Best Man: The Final Chapters was MAGNIFICENT!!!! It felt like a gift,” said another viewer.

Advertisement

“The Best Man dropped in 1999, had a successful sequel then followed up with a limited tv series spanning over 20+ years and basically kept the whole cast intact, that’s very rare. Salute to those beautiful black people,” wrote another fan.

I couldn’t have said it better myself. Have you watched The Best Man: The Final Chapters yet? Meet us down in the comments to discuss your favorite parts!