Recasting Succession With Black Celebs

Television

We know some people don't like when roles are recast Black, but we decided to do just that with HBO's Succession, which starts back up on Sunday.

By
Noah A. McGee
Photo: Nick Agro/ABC // Chelsea Guglielmino (Getty Images)

Succession is a great television show. Everything about it, from its excellent acting, the nasty backbiting and its theme music, is frankly badass. As we await the first episode of its final season, we thought we’d have some fun.

While everyone else is trying to figure out what has happened since we left the Roys, The Root thought it would be a fun exercise to recast one of our favorite shows with some of our fave Black actors and actresses. Let us know what you think? How would you recast Succession? 

Morgan Freeman (Logan Roy)

Morgan Freeman (Logan Roy)

Photo: Michael Regan - FIFA // Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage (Getty Images)

It’s quite clear everyone is scared of Logan Roy, especially his children. Then again, everyone is afraid of God too, especially his kids. Wait, did we say God? We meant Morgan Freeman.

Danny Glover (Logan Roy)

Danny Glover (Logan Roy)

Photo: Tommaso Boddi/WireImage // Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)

Another good option to take over as Logan’s role would be Danny Glover. Like Freeman, Glover is a brilliant veteran, and can steal every scene he’s in with his ruthless personality. Remember him in Color Purple? Nasty.

Sterling K. Brown (Kendall Roy)

Sterling K. Brown (Kendall Roy)

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic // Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

I love Sterling K. Brown for the role of the oldest son. Not only is he well-spoken, but he could give a dynamic performance. Kendall is going through a lot in the show and at times can be an emotional rollercoaster. Jeremy Strong is a brilliant actor and so is Brown, who we already know can go through all kinds of stuff. We’ve seen it before.

Yvonne Orji (Shiv Roy)

Yvonne Orji (Shiv Roy)

Photo: Michael Kovac // JC Olivera/FilmMagic) (Getty Images)

Shiv Roy is a motivated and driven individual in the show. Reminds me of Yvonne Orji’s character in Insecure. Having her play another driven woman who cares greatly about her career would be perfect. And she’s cute, just like Shiv.

LaKeith Stanfield (Roman Roy)

LaKeith Stanfield (Roman Roy)

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic // ANGELA WEISS/AFP (Getty Images)

Roman is a goofball in the show and everyone treats him that way. LaKeith Stanfield does not come across as that kind of actor but we know he is quirky and we like it.

Chris Tucker (Connor Roy)

Chris Tucker (Connor Roy)

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic // Tim Mosenfelder (Getty Images)

Everything Connor says is hilarious. Chris Tucker would just be a funnier version of an already funny character.

Thandie Newton (Marcia Roy)

Thandie Newton (Marcia Roy)

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic // Andreas Rentz (Getty Images)

As Logan’s third wife, Marcia is loyal to her husband and abrasive to everyone else. I think Thandie could pull that off.

Tyler James Williams (Greg)

Tyler James Williams (Greg)

Photo: Frazer Harrison // Rich Polk (Getty Images)

Greg is a close relative of the Roy family who constantly fails his way up within Waystar Royco. Tyler James Williams’ awkward personality would fit perfectly with the Greg character. Look at both of them, behind their doe eyes is some ruthlessness.

Donald Glover (Tom Tambsgans)

Donald Glover (Tom Tambsgans)

Photo: Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan (Getty Images)

Tom is also one of the funniest characters in the show. It’s sometimes hard to take him seriously, but we also know he is ambitious and not to be trusted or F*cked with. Hear that Shiv? Anyhoo, Donald Glover has an eye for comedy as well and some skeletons too.

Phylicia Rashad (Carolina Collingwood)

Phylicia Rashad (Carolina Collingwood)

Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic // Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

Phylicia Rashad is always playing a mom, so ...hmmm... she might be perfect as the mother of the Roy children and Logan’s ex-wife. The former Roy mom is cold and yet elegant. Rashad has the elegant down and has played a beloved mom and a psycho killer one too.

Alfre Woodard (Carolina Collingwood)

Alfre Woodard (Carolina Collingwood)

Photo: Mike Coppola // David M. Benett (Getty Images)

Similarly to Rashad, Woodard is always playing a mom on screen, so she would also make sense in this role.

Garcelle Beauvais (Gerri Kellman)

Garcelle Beauvais (Gerri Kellman)

Photo: Jamie McCarthy // BG026/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images (Getty Images)

Gerri is a kick ass attorney, who has caught the eye of Roman. Oh you bad boy. Garcelle is easy on the eye and smart as a whip too. Did we say whip, Roman?

Kerry Washington (Karolina)

Kerry Washington (Karolina)

Photo: Kevin Winter // Monica Schipper (Getty Images)

Kerry Washington was always fixing rich people’s problems in her role as Olivia in Scandal. Karolina has a similar role as the head of PR at Waystar Royco, this would be a seamless transition if Washington took over this role.

Jonathan Majors (Stewy Hosseini)

Jonathan Majors (Stewy Hosseini)

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer // Theo Wargo (Getty Images)

Kendall’s “third oldest friend” could easily be recast by Jonathan Majors, who is a bestie kind of guy. Slimy and rich, Stewie is fun to watch and so is Mr. Majors in nearly everything he is in.

Idris Elba (Stewy Hosseini)

Idris Elba (Stewy Hosseini)

Photo: David M. Benett // Theo Wargo (Getty Images)

Idris Elba already played the role of a (drug) businessman on The Wire, he could do the same in Succession as a cooler version of Stewy.

