15 Sneaky Moves Pulled by Trump That’ll Have A Grave Impact You

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 27: U.S. President Donald Trump takes part in a press conference on recent Supreme Court rulings in the briefing room at the White House on June 27, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that individual judges cannot grant nationwide injunctions to block executive orders, including the injunction on President Trump’s effort to eliminate birthright citizenship in the U.S. The justices did not rule on Trump’s order to end birthright citizenship but stopped his order from taking effect for 30 days. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

It seems like everyday since President Donald Trump took office, breaking news headlines continue to flood the media. And in the midst of the downpour of current events, one day, you just might miss something that'll have a major impact on your everyday life.

From attacks on Black history to Trump's attempt to alter the U.S. Constitution, there's no telling what will come next, and as the president continues his self-proclaimed mandate to reshape the country-- and history-- it's important Americans everywhere stay vigilant. Here's 15 "fine print" moves by the Trump administration that you might've missed in the last six months.

Quietly Rewriting History

American baseball player Jackie Robinson (1919 - 1972) plays for the Brooklyn Dodgers, USA, 28th August 1949. (Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images)

In efforts to purge all diversity in the government, the Trump administration faced backlash after Civil Rights icon and former Brooklyn Dodgers' player Jackie Robinson's military service was erased from the Department of Defense database, according to ESPN. The Navajo Code Talkers, the Tuskegee airmen and the Marines at Iwo Jima were also among the president's erasure of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). Although the move was ultimately reversed, this shady attempt to rewrite history drew bipartisan criticism.

Birthright Citizenship

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 04: Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett and retired Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy listen as US President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 4, 2025. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Generations after the 14th Amendment was added to the historic legislation, the Trump administration now argues birthright citizenship is not Constitutional. By definition, a person born on U.S. soil is automatically a U.S. citizen. Folks like former Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and even Bruce Lee have their citizenship under this Amendment. As part of his January storm of executive orders, Trump attacked the 14th Amendment, and months later, he is still fighting to get it removed. On June 27, the U.S. Supreme Court voted to lift temporary blocks against Trump's order-- meaning the president is just one step closer to his wish being granted, according to NPR.

Cuts to Medicaid

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 27: U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) speaks with reporters following a Senate Republican luncheon, in the U.S. Capitol on June 27, 2025 in Washington, DC. Republican leaders are pushing to get what Trump calls his One Big Beautiful Bill Act through Congress and to his desk before the July 4 Independence Day holiday. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

Trump spent most of his campaign and early second term promising not to cut Medicaid, but surprise, surprise... that was not the full truth. In his Big, Beautiful Bill Act-- the 1,000-page spending bill drawing criticism from Democrats and Republicans-- drastic cuts to Medicaid are promised. As of June 30, the bill sits in the House of Representatives, waiting for approval. If it passes, the more than 71 million Americans will be impacted. Of those, about 20 percent are Black Americans, according to Medicaid Awareness.

Hiring WWE CEO to Take Down DOE

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 03: Education Secretary Linda McMahon testifies before the Senate Appropriations Committee's Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education Subcommittee about the proposed 15-percent cut to the Education Department's budget in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on June 03, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump tasked McMahon with shutting down the Education Department, however, its FY2026 budget maintains spending levels for Title I and special education while slashing funding for Pell Grants and other programs for low-income students. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

President Trump vowed to dismantle the Department of Education, and he started his agenda by slyly appointing Linda McMahon to run the show. McMahon has a brief background in education. In fact, she was nominated to serve on the Connecticut State Board of Education in 2009, according to ABC News. But unfortunately, that's where her expertise stops. Before she was picked by Trump, McMahon founded WWE with her husband Vincent. As one of the most questionable picks in Trump's cabinet, McMahon has made it her mission to fulfill the president's agenda, no matter the cost. The DOE provides financial assistance to states and school districts, most notably in Title I grants for low-income schools and special education funding. Without it, Black and brown students, who are typically the most vulnerable -- will likely have limited protections and assistance as they progress in the American educational system.

Suspending $19 Million HBCU Scholarship

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 13: Howard University graduates arrive for the 2023 Commencement Ceremony at Capitol One Arena on May 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. President Joe Biden is the seventh president to deliver the address at Howard University. (Photo by Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images)

Remember in February when Trump's national spending freeze left billions of dollars in allocated funds suspended in the air? Well, while most folks were worried about food stamps, Medicaid and FEMA funding, our HBCUs were dealing with the harsh consequences of the blitz. The federal government suspended a scholarship program giving $19 million to historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), according to AL.com. The 1890 Scholarship Program allowed lower income students to chase their educations goals at their dream HBCUs. Shortly after, a judge ordered the Trump administration to restore the program.

Defying Judge Orders

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 27: U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions during a press conference on recent Supreme Court rulings in the briefing room at the White House on June 27, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that individual judges cannot grant nationwide injunctions to block executive orders, including the injunction on President Trump’s effort to eliminate birthright citizenship in the U.S. The justices did not rule on Trump’s order to end birthright citizenship but stopped his order from taking effect for 30 days. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Since the beginning of his second term, Trump has faced legal backlash from federal judges who claim his actions are illegal or unconstitutional. In several cases-- like when a judge ordered him to turn around a plane full of alleged Venezuelan gang members-- Trump took a sneaky route either claiming his hands were tied or just flat out ignoring the ruling. In the case of the ICE plane, the administration claimed since the flights were over international waters, the judges order did not apply, according to ABC News.

Suspending the Jobs Corps

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: A counter-protestor shows off his Kippah decorated with an image of President Donald Trump as demonstrators gather for a rally opposing the United States' strikes on Iran on June 22, 2025 in New York City. The United States dropped a series of bombs on several alleged nuclear facilities in Iran, joining Israel's ongoing strikes with the country. Iran responded with a barrage of missiles at Israel and promised retaliation against US interests in the region. (Photo by Alex Kent/Getty Images)

As we previously reported, the Department of Labor announced all Job Corps centers will pause operations by Monday (June 30). The program provides free education and vocational training to Americans within the ages of 16 and 24. The Root spoke with Illinois attorney Henderson Banks, who claimed Trump's dismantling of the program was illegal. "What the Trump administration and the Department of Labor is doing is not what legislation stated or enacted for the program or certain job sites to be dismantled," Banks said. "There's an administrative process that was not followed, which gives those contractors who received and depended on funding a claim against the Trump administration and the Department of Labor to sue the government." A judge has since issued an order allowing for Job Corps operations to continue.

Sneaky Tax Cuts

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 22: Protesters gather outside of a Manhattan Tesla dealership to demonstrate against Tesla CEO Elon Musk on March 22, 2025, in New York City. Working as a "special government employee" of the Trump administration, Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) have recently made dramatic cuts across federal agencies. Tesla profits have fallen as thousands of customers sell or trade in their vehicles due to their dislike of Musk. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The biggest right-wing appeal of the Big, Beautiful Bill is its promised tax cuts for the wealthy. As the wealth gap in the country continues to widen, Trump’s tax cuts prove to be another handout for the richest Americans—most of whom are white, according to data from the Pew Research Center. On the other hand, Trump’s cuts will likely increase the racial divide in the country. A 2024 study conducted by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy found corporate tax cuts disproportionately benefit white households because white people disproportionately own corporate stocks and bonds, unlike Black households.

$1 Billion Cuts to Mental Health Programs in Schools

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 24: Students attend class on the second to last day of school as New York City public schools prepare to wrap up the year at Yung Wing School P.S. 124 on June 24, 2022 in New York City. Approximately 75% of NYC public schools enrolled fewer students for the 2021/2022 school year due to the pandemic. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

As a part of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, $1 billion was allocated to increase the amount of mental health professionals in schools, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump's administration cut it completely citing concerns about a DEI focus among providers, according to Education Week. To be expected, the decision was immediately met with criticism from mental health advocates and education professionals, who argued without these programs, students will likely suffer the consequences. In 2023, around 53 percent of Black students said they experienced some sort of depression, according to AP News.

A Pause on USDA Inspections of Meat

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 10: Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (L), accompanied by U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, speaks after Rollins signs three new SNAP food choice waivers for the states of Idaho, Utah, and Arkansas in her office at the United States Department of Agriculture Whitten Building on June 10, 2025 in Washington, DC. The wavers will limit what the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program can select as eligible foods, targeting unhealthy food. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

In a post-COVID world and during the height of the bird flu, which saw historic prices of eggs, Trump and DOGE's reorganizing of the government also led to questionable moves in the FDA. The organization is reportedly still in a shift of most routine food safety inspections to state and local authorities, according to CBS News. In an attempt to cut down on government spending, many critics argued the quality and safety of food standards would have a grave impact on Americans nationwide. The FDA stated inspections will continue during the reorganization, but already DOGE layoffs and inconsistencies from the administration pose a threat.

‘Restriction on Enforcement’

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 24: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding the Marine One presidential helicopter and departing the White House on June 24, 2025 in Washington, DC. Less than 12 hours after announcing a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, Trump is traveling to the Netherlands to attend the NATO leaders' summit. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

On page 544 of the 1,082-page bill, a hidden provision called the “Restriction on Enforcement” has the potential to officially upend the checks and balances system. Under SEC. 70302, more restrictions against U.S. judges who push back on Trump’s orders are on the table. The administration has been sued, blocked and threatened with contempt in court by judges fearing Trump’s orders are unconstitutional. If the bill passes in the House, then this small section would likely benefit Trump’s deportation agenda and his anti-DEI push.

Rolling Back on Climate Change Legislation

ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 24: A Moe's Burrito restaurant destroyed by Hurricane Helene on March 24, 2025 in Asheville, North Carolina. Nearly six months after the historic storm, communities in western North Carolina continue the recovery process. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

On his very first day in office, Trump rescinded several Biden-era initiatives aimed at addressing growing climate change concerns pushing for clean energy, making its development more difficult and expensive. And as the racial gap widens, Black communities will continue to be devastated by harsh weather conditions. Black Americans are at greater risk of experiencing natural disasters because of concentrated populations in extreme weather environments, like in Black cities like St. Louis and Houston, according to McKinsey Institute for Economic Mobility.

Executive Order to Cancel 'Sesame Street'

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 04: Cody, Scatter, Mr. Primm and Heart, from “Helpsters,” a brand-new preschool series from the makers of “Sesame Street” that airs on Apple TV+, were on hand at Apple Fifth Avenue for an exclusive Today at Apple session, “Coding Lab for Kids: Pre-Coding with Helpsters.” To celebrate Computer Science Education Week, the event featured creative pre-coding activities to teach communication, thinking, and problem-solving skills on December 4, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Apple TV+)

Despite the president's continuous claims of media bias and "fake news" in the nation, he is still fighting to put an end to-- wait for it-- "Sesame Street." In May, he signed an executive order to get rid of government funding for PBS and NPR. "It’s the latest move by Trump and his administration to utilize federal powers to control or hamstring institutions whose actions or viewpoints he disagrees with," PBS said in response. Instead of setting his target on media machines with clear bias, Trump insisted PBS and NPR posed dangerous threats and were poisoning the youth. In response, both organizations have sued the administration.

Trump's Attacks South African President

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 21: U.S. President Donald Trump and South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa talk to each other during a press availability in the Oval Office at the White House on May 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. Relations between the two countries have been strained since Trump signed an executive order in February that claimed white South Africans are the victims of government land confiscation and race-based “genocide,” while admitting some of those Afrikaners as refugees to the United States. Trump also halted all foreign aid to South Africa and expelled the country’s Ambassador to the U.S., Ebrahim Rasool. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Hoping to recreate that White House moment with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump's public meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa turned into calculated attempt to corner him. Trump came ready with a PowerPoint presentation, a stack of documents, a horrific video and several false claims of a white genocide going on in the African nation. Although Ramaphosa chose to go high, denying Trump's lies and trying to focus the Oval Office discussion on trade and a technological partnership, the U.S. president persisted. The meeting came one week after Trump welcomed 60 Afrikaners-- white South Africans-- to the country with refugee status. Critics of the move argued it was a slap in the face to Black and brown migrants who Trump has demonized over the past decade.

AI Regulation in Big, Beautiful Bill Act

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 26: U.S. President Donald Trump stops in the White House Cross Hall to listen to the band at the conclusion of a "One, Big, Beautiful" event in the East Room of the White House on June 26, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump held an event to urge the passage of the "One, Big, Beautiful Bill," Trump's signature tax-and-spending agenda. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

In a world where artificial intelligence is growing rapidly and unexpectedly, the Trump administration is offering scary regulations-- or lack there of-- to AI. In the Republican-led spending bill, one provision aims to ban state regulation of AI, and even Republicans are upset about it. Ga. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene came out saying she opposes the provision because it violates states’ rights. This was of course after she voted to pass the bill to the House, admitting she didn't read that part. But if the very people elected to read and review proposed legislation have confessed to being unaware of the very small, fine print, then Americans should probably be paying even closer attention to what's at stake.