The Best Black TV Shows, Movies on Hulu to Stream

If you’re looking to wind down from a hectic week with good food and even better TV, Hulu has you covered...and most importantly, so do we. From political dramas to comedy specials and a little bit of everything in between, we know just what you need to enjoy a serious, chill day.

That’s why we rounded up a handful of the newest and best Black TV shows and movies currently streaming right now that you can dive into to whether you’re decompressing by yourself or still hanging with friends and family. These titles feature projects by heavy-hitters like Sterling K. Brown and Natasha Rothwell, stars like Roy Wood Jr., Morris Chestnut and Trevante Rhodes; and a myriad of stories that are sure to keep you entertained.

So kick off your shoes and relax your feet, and get ready to press play, because your watchlist just got an upgrade. Keep reading to get into it!

"Paradise"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QsjSIwQr7yw

Synopsis: "Paradise" is set in a serene community inhabited by some of the world's most prominent individuals. But this tranquility explodes when a shocking murder occurs and a high-stakes investigation unfolds.

Starring: Sterling K. Brown, James Marsden, Julianne Nicholson

"How to Die Alone"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1CPxZL3kJ70

Synopsis: “How to Die Alone” follows Mel (Natasha Rothwell), a broke, fat, Black JFK airport employee who’s never been in love and forgotten how to dream, until an accidental brush with death catapults her on a journey to finally take flight and start living by any means necessary.

Starring: Natasha Rothwell, Jocko Sims, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Bashir Salahuddin

"The Supreme's at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cnQhulR2doU&t=1s

Synopsis: This film follows a trio of best friends known as "The Supremes" who, for decades, has weathered life's storms together through marriage and children, happiness and blues. Now, as heartbreak and illness stir up the past and threaten to destroy their friendship, Odette, Barbara Jean and Clarice see their bond put to the test as they go through their most challenging times yet.

Starring: Uzo Aduba, Aunjanue Ellis, Sanaa Lathan, Russell Hornsby

"She Taught Love"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8uxXrsZ_zyI

Synopsis: Ever since getting off "The Street," a prestigious cable television series, Frank Cooper has been coasting through life distracting himself with women, booze and blow, while auditioning to play stereotypical gang members and drug dealers. But the minute he meets Mali Waters, a sports agent living for the present, his whole world changes. Despite their own worst instincts, Mali and Frank are inescapably drawn to one another. As Mali is forced to face her own mortality, the clock begins to tick. The two must learn to rely on each other, choosing to love and live for the moment, even if that's all they get.

Starring: Arsema Thomas, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Alexander Hodge, D’Arcy Carden

"Exhibiting Forgiveness"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FnsvQTIcRMA

Synopsis: This film tells the poignant story of Tarrell, a celebrated painter whose life is turned upside down by the unexpected return of his estranged father.

Starring: Andre Holland, Andra Day, John Earl Jelks, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor

"Black Cake"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aHEF2D8yMes&t=22s

Synopsis: "Black Cake" follows two estranged siblings as they unravel their mother's concealed past, leading them on a journey of discovery, reconciliation, and the rich history behind their family's traditional Caribbean black cake.

Starring: Mia IsaacAdrienne WarrenChipo Chun

"Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GdHTTxd--Z4

Synopsis: Filmed in the Lincoln Theatre in Washington D.C., Roy blends sharp social and political commentary with humor to take on important and timely topics including human connections, societal changes, and the dichotomy of loneliness in this hyper connected, social world. From dating to self-checkout lanes to political protests (and even visiting the gun range), Roy uncovers the deeper meaning behind our every-day interactions—and keeps fans laughing along the way.

Featuring: Roy Wood Jr.

"Sly Lives (aka The Burden of Black Genius)"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G_XZOK5ep-o

Synopsis: “SLY LIVES! (aka The Burden of Black Genius)” examines the life and legacy of Sly & The Family Stone, the groundbreaking band led by the charismatic and enigmatic Sly Stone. The film captures the band’s rise, reign and subsequent fadeout while shedding light on the unseen burden that comes with success for Black artists in America.

Featuring: Questlove, D'Angelo,

"The Other Black Girl"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5cVmQtxCHfU

Synopsis: Nella, an editorial assistant, is tired of being the only Black girl at her company, so she's excited when Hazel is hired; but as Hazel's star begins to rise, Nella spirals out and discovers something sinister is going on at the company.

Starring: Sinclair Daniel, Ashleigh Murray, Brittany Adebumola

"Bruiser"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7OCuqI_ibyY

Synopsis: This film centers around 14-year-old Darious explores the boundaries of his manhood through tumultuous interactions with Malcolm, his strict but loving father, and Porter, a charismatic drifter. When Darious learns Porter’s true identity, he is thrust into a conflict between the two men that may rip his family apart and threaten his safety.

Starring: Jalyn Hall, Shamier Anderson, Trevante Rhodes

"Reasonable Doubt"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UkiW6m9agro

Synopsis: After trying to heal from her wounds from last season’s arduous trial and deadly affair, Jax Stewart is attempting to get her life back on track. That is until one of her closest friends reveals that she has killed her husband. Her friend is claiming self-defense, but an uncompromising prosecutor thinks otherwise. Needing all the help she can get, Jax brings in an ambitious defense attorney to lead the case, but things get tense very quickly. Can Jax defend her friend, save her marriage and protect her energy while being catapulted into the biggest case of her career? Or will she lose it all?

Starring: Emayatzy Corinealdi, Mckinley Freeman, Morris Chestnut

"Rye Lane"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SqcF_GI3mOA&t=1s

Synopsis: Yas (Vivian Oparah) and Dom (David Jonsson), two twenty-somethings both reeling from bad break-ups, connect over the course of an eventful day in South London - helping each other deal with their nightmare exes, and potentially restoring their faith in romance.

Starring: David Jonsson, Vivian Oparah, Karene Peter, Benjamin Sarpong-Broni