Amazing Story Behind Why Money Dropped From The Sky To a Black Detroit Neighborhood

Some unsuspecting Detroit residents started their weekend with a special surprise from the sky – and it had nothing to do with the weather. On the afternoon of June 27, a helicopter released thousands of dollars in cash onto the street at the intersection of Gratiot Avenue and Conner Street in East Detroit, according to The Detroit News.

The dough drop, along with a giant block party, were part of a day of events meant to honor the life of Darrell Thomas, the owner of a local car wash, who recently passed away after a battle with Alzheimer's Disease, according to Fox 2 Detroit.

Witnesses say traffic came to a halt on Gratiot Avenue as surprised drivers left their cars in the middle of the road to get a closer look at the money that fell onto the street – and grab a little cash for themselves.

"There were so many people, it was actually kind of crazy,"Anaya Toney, who works at a nearby business, told The Detroit News.

Another witness who works in the area said police shut down a portion of Gratiot Avenue for nearly 30 minutes, which was more than enough time for people to get a few dollars.

"Everybody got a little bit," added Lisa Knife, who came outside to check out the scene for herself.

Although there was lots of excitement around the free money, Knife confirmed to The Detroit News that things never got out of hand.

"There was no fighting, none of that," she said. "It was really beautiful."

Thomas' son, Smoke, who helped organize the day's events said it was one of his father's last wish to share this special gift with the community he loved.

"Detroit, y’all might not know who my father was, but he was a great father," he told Fox 2 Detroit. "Among his community he was a legend, and he blessed everyone and that was his last blessing to everyone. That’s all it was."