The Evolution of Quinta Brunson

Kimmel Controversy

Quinta Brunson & Jimmy Kimmel on Emmys Controversy

Quinta won the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series in 2022. As she walked up to accept her speech, late-night talk show host, Jimmy Kimmel, continued his prior skit by laying across the floor. Quinta had to delay the beginning of her acceptance speech to play into the skit and ask him to get up. Kimmel received fair criticism from viewers that he took away from such an honorable moment for Brunson. Kimmel has since apologized and Brunson was given the chance to finish her speech on his show.

