Why Nelly, Ashanti’s New Show Has the Internet Annoyed and Angry

Rapper Nelly and singer Ashanti are back in the spotlight thanks to their newly released reality TV show, "Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together." And while some fans were excited to get an up-close and personal look at the couple, others weren't too pleased at what they saw. Let's get into it.

For context, the show premiered over the weekend on Peacock and really showed the dynamic between the couple who rekindled their love after taking a 10-year hiatus. Since getting back together, the two have seemingly been on nothing but cloud nine, thanks to their decision to tie the knot and welcome their first child together. However, the veil of happiness was lifted in a major when it comes their differing parenting styles.

In a now viral clip, Ashanti and Nelly were seen having a tough conversation about their child, with the "Good Good" singer expressing her frustration over the fact that the "Country Grammar" doesn't help out with changing diapers or getting up to help their son in the middle of the night.

Now to be fair (sorta) to Nelly, the couple does have a nanny and he did tell Ashanti up front that he had no plans of changing diapers for their child before she even got pregnant. But it seems like now that reality has set in--it's not going over too well with her.

Naturally, as the clip began to make the rounds on social media, many were quick to call Nelly out.

"I like ashanti as a musician as well as nelly, but that latest bit of info they gave about nelly refusing to change diapers and him sleeping as the baby cries could have been kept in private. We absolutely did not need to know that shes a single mother in that marriage. AT ALL," wrote one user.

"Ashanti was on a beach having fun and then got pregnant by an old fling who performed at a Trump party. Nelly also doesn’t want to help with the baby until it’s walking. What have we learned?" one other user questioned.

"Cause why is Nelly on tv proud to not help Ashanti with the baby? Talmbout it’s a gift to be able to tune him out at night when he cries… Ewh" said another.

Added one other viewer: "Nelly hates Ashanti. Tf you mean you not changing no diapers nor gonna get up in the middle of the night when the baby cries?? ….. it’s her life so whatever lmfao."

"Nelly and Ashanti shouldn’t have done this TV show. Relationships are both complicated and unique. Reality tv does nothing but open the door to critique, whether it be valid or not, and eventually said critique impacts your household. A divorce wouldn’t surprise me," another viewer said.

Said one other user: "Waiting 40+ years to spin the block and have a baby by a nigga for *nostalgia* who wont even get up in the middle night for YALLS baby, when you literally coulda just found you a helpful nigga but then the blogs and the media wouldn't care about the lure as much, i guess!"