Why Halle Berry’s Latest Post Is Sparking Hilarious Britney Spears Comparisons

Halle Berry's chronically online behavior has given fans a glimpse of her unfiltered lifestyle and her latest post is just further proof of that. And judging by the comments, it may be one of her funniest ones yet.

As we previously told you, she sent the internet in a tizzy back in May when she posted a now-viral video of her and boyfriend Van Hunt laying in bed back on Mother's Day. In it, the "John Wick" star commemorated the end of the holiday by telling them that she and Hunt were about to engage in some sexual relations.

Now, she and Hunt are back at it again with another video as evidenced by a post she made on Thursday (June 26). In it, the Oscar-winning actress can be seen dancing around to Hunt's new album in nothing but a bikini swimsuit before giving viewers a surprise treat of sorts at the end.

"When your man’s music is so good you just can’t help yourself!" she captioned in the post.

Once the video made the rounds on social media, many hopped in the comments to express their joy over seeing Berry be so unapologetically in love and wishing they could feel as free to post as she does.

"When you grown, don't give a dam [sic] about no one but peace, love and happiness! I love love this," wrote one user on Instagram.

"I hope to be this level of IDGAF when I'm in my 60's. Lord. That's why I'm working so hard now," said another.

"oh look at me I'm Van Hunt I'm musically talented, have a great collection of hats, and Halle Berry is in love with me please close the curtains we are jealous your love is beautiful ENUFF," wrote one other user over on X/Twitter.

However, some who took it upon themselves to draw a hilarious parallel between Berry and yet another celebrity who regularly dances around her house while often scantily-clad: Britney Spears.

The former child star became known for her sometimes bizarre dances in her bra and underwear over the past few years. It's a trend that's often caused her to be the subject of online ridicule and sometimes backlash. But, given Berry's moves and similar style of dress, her own fans couldn't help but poke fun at her.

"Somebody said "Brittany Berry," one user wrote in part.

Added another, "Britney Spears got 24 hours to respond."

"This is giving Britney Spears minus the knives," one other user said.

Another user commented: "Halle, your slowly turning into Britney."

What do you think? Is Halle really channeling Britney or just grooving and in love?