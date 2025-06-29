Black Twitter Reacts to Trump Crushing on a Beautiful Black Woman In The Oval Office

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 27: U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions during a press conference on recent Supreme Court rulings in the briefing room at the White House on June 27, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that individual judges cannot grant nationwide injunctions to block executive orders, including the injunction on President Trump’s effort to eliminate birthright citizenship in the U.S. The justices did not rule on Trump’s order to end birthright citizenship but stopped his order from taking effect for 30 days. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Did Trump flirt with a stunning Black reporter he invited to the White House? It sure looked like it and Black Twitter agreed.

Let's break down what happened this week. During a peace deal signing ceremony with the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt invited reporter Hariana Veras to share what she witnessed on the ground in the DRC following news of the agreement.

“I saw hope. They have hope now for a better day in Congo,” she said, noting that Congo’s President Felix Tshiseked wanted to nominate Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize.

Rather than addressing Veras' comments, Trump directed his attention toward her appearance.

https://twitter.com/NJBeisner/status/1938699492397850832

“So beautifully stated,” Trump said, before telling Veras she was also “beautiful”.

“I’m not allowed to say that,” he joked. “You know that could be the end of my political career, but you are beautiful—and you’re beautiful inside. I wish I had more reporters like you.”

Although Veras seemed undeterred by the president’s comments, proceeding to ask another question, Trump continued on with the awkward compliments, joking the white house correspondent should receive a white house coin for her efforts.

"I think your reporter from Africa should get one. What do you think? Darling, that's for you. You did a fantastic job," Trump emphasized.

https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1938696346011128235?s=46&t=6B9UDdu-u25xzQ0PPhweWw

As you can guess, Black Twitter had much to say about the encounter. X user @Shampoo91786765 described it as a double standard, arguing that the only reason white people are supporting Trump’s 'beautiful' remarks is because they are MAGA supporters themselves.

"White people and racist people gonna call black women ugly all day and day, but let Donald Trump say one is beautiful than all of a sudden not all black women are ugly...bye." the X user said.

https://twitter.com/shampoo91786765/status/1939243476841054241

A TikTok user went as far as to compare Veras’ looks to those of Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett, highlighting his fixation on appearance.

https://www.tiktok.com/@heavenlyboheme/video/7521321782570241335

Another Black TikTok user highlighted the clip by pointing out that Trump wasn't lying about her beauty.

https://www.tiktok.com/@blackforrestrain/video/7521247877155343629

Other X user's framed it as yet another example of Trump letting looks cloud his judgment during serious matters.

"Trump reducing a strong black woman to her appearance. Maybe one day white folk with see past they skin color," @CountryMusicKi1 stated.

https://twitter.com/CountryMusicKi1/status/1939006608157167852

The deal formalizes an agreement between Rwanda and the DRC after decades of fighting. It has been thought as an important step forward in the Central African nation of Congo, where conflict has killed millions of people since the 1990s.

The agreement has been named the Washington Accord, although Trump joked that it should have been dubbed the "Trump Accord." Another instance of the president not being able to control his tongue.