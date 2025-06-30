Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

Our Fave Moments From A$AP Rocky’s Fashion Show During Paris Men’s Fashion Week

The rapper showed of the latest AWGE collection at a Paris Fashion Week show.

By










Published

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white. Color version available.) A$AP Rocky attends the "Highest 2 Lowest" red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Long before he was named one of the co-chairs of the 2025 Met Gala, fans have been following A$AP Rocky's incredible style journey. That journey has taken Rocky from New York City to Paris, where the rapper just showed off his latest AWGE collection at Paris Men's Fashion Week with a spectacular show. The collection, titled “Obligatory Fashion,” was a mix of suiting and streetwear and featured models walking to new music by the "Sundress" artist.

Fans couldn't help but notice that the show's set was inspired by his recent courtroom experience during his gun assault trial, with armed uniformed guards and metal detectors positioned along the runway. Here are a few of the highlights from the show.

All Smiles

Photo Credit: Dominique Maitre

A$AP Rocky was all smiles as he stepped through the metal detector in leather shorts, jacket and a baseball cap. We couldn't help but peep the 90s nod with the beeper on his hip.

Recreating the Courtroom

https://www.tiktok.com/@nssmagazine/video/7520719451898088726?q=awge%20fashion%20show&t=1751303027814

Fans couldn't help but think about Rocky's recent not guilty verdict while watching the show, which was held inside the The set was modeled after a courtroom with armed guards and metal detectors set up around the runway.

Rooted in Harlem

Photo Credit: Dominique Maitre

Several pieces from the collection were inspired by Rocky's Harlem roots. This model reps the NYC neighborhood with his belt buckle.

A Luxurious Leather Peacoat

Photo Credit: Dominique Maitre

We love the look of this double-breasted leather peacoat.

Famous Friends

https://www.tiktok.com/@outpump/video/7520712554134408470?q=awge%20fashion%20show&t=1751303027814

A$AP Nast was just one of Rocky's famous friends that came out to support the new collection. Here, he's spotted arriving the venue, wearing a bulletproof vest with the words "Harlem Uptown" written on it.

Sexy Silhouetttes

Photo Credit: Dominique Maitre

The collection was full of sexy silhouettes, including the look worn by this model, who is serving some serious shoulder in a halter blouse and lined pencil skirt.

Sage Suiting

Photo Credit: Dominique Maitre

The only thing this model's sage green suit is guilty of is being one of the flyest looks to come down the runway.

Sending A Message?

Photo Credit: Dominique Maitre

Was Rocky trying to send a message with this "Not Guilty Stop Snitchin'" jersey he sent down the runway?

Lawyer Vibes

Photo Credit: Dominique Maitre

Wearing a tailored suit and tote bag, this model looks ready to give the closing arguments.

All in the Family

https://www.tiktok.com/@dazed/video/7520732950388886806?q=awge%20fashion%20show&t=1751303027814

Rocky's family was front and center to show their support at the show. A pregnant Rihanna was glowing, wearing a striped Oxford shirt and mini skirt with gray socks and heels. The couple's son Riot wasn't just adorable in a Harley Davidson denim jacket and purple pants, he was totally attentive."He is so well behaved. And a cutie," wrote someone in the comments.

One Shoe Won't Stop the Show

https://www.tiktok.com/@outpump/video/7520738833089056022?q=awge%20fashion%20show&t=1751303027814

During the show, a model lost a heel as she started her walk. But she barely missed a beat, quickly stepping back into her shoe and continuing to sashay down the runway. Those who witnessed the moment were definitely impressed. "Handled it like a queen 🔥🔥🔥," wrote someone on TikTok. But other commenters wondered whether the shoe slip-up was part of the show. "[It] was planned," wrote another commenter.

Play Your Cards Right

Photo Credit: Dominique Maitre

Images of playing cards were prominent in many of the looks from the collection, including this super-sexy belted halter bodysuit.

Taking a Bow

https://www.tiktok.com/@parismatch/video/7520734076140129558?q=awge%20fashion%20show&t=1751303027814

At the end of the show, Rocky took a victory lap, celebrating a successful collection reveal with his son Riot in his arms. Most fans were impressed with what they saw, including one who said they believe Rocky's fashion future is bright.

"I can definitely see rocky being the new leader of met gala and vogue. Ana should look into this," wrote someone on TikTok.

More From The Root