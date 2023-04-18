15 Celebrities Who Lost Someone to Gun Violence

15 Celebrities Who Lost Someone to Gun Violence

According to new research from the Kaiser Family Foundation, 19 percent of US adults have a family member who was killed by a gun.

Kalyn Womack
Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images), Dave Simpson (Getty Images), Johnny Nunez (Getty Images)

The Gun Violence Archive reported that 11,523 people have died from gun violence in 2023. While lawmakers debate over passing legislation on gun control, more people continue to die by the barrel of a firearm.

School shootings, street violence and even unauthorized access to firearms are just a few ways people have died as a result of guns. And of those deaths, many of the victims are children, per ABC News. Families all over the country have been impacted by the devastation guns can bring. Those families include high-profile celebrities we know and love.

Learn more about these 15 celebrities who have lost loved ones due to gun violence.

Rihanna

Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)

The singer lost her 21-year-old cousin to gun violence in 2017, just hours after spending Christmas Day with her in Barbados. The shooter was charged with the killing the following month.

Dwayne Wade

Photo: Mitchell Layton (Getty Images)

The NBA player’s cousin, Nykea Aldridge, was shot and killed in Chicago by a stray bullet fired by two gang members. The suspects, who were brothers, were charged with first-degree murder.

Janelle Monáe

Photo: Mitchell Layton (Getty Images)

The singer-actor lost her cousin, Natasha Hays, to a drive-by shooting while asleep in her home. Hays’ three teenage children, who were also in the home, survived.

Michael Jordan

Photo: Jacob Kupferman (Getty Images)

Jordan’s father, James, was shot and killed at a rest stop after a group of teens tried to rob him while he was asleep. His body was found a week later. Both teens accused in the crime were sentenced to life in prison.

Venus and Serena Williams

Photo: Paul Morigi (Getty Images)

The athletes lost their eldest sister, Yetunde Price, after she was killed in a drive-by shooting. Reports say Price’s boyfriend, who was in the vehicle with her, was the target. The gang member accused in the shooting was sentenced to 15 years.

Angela Simmons

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez (Getty Images)

The father of Simmons’ child, Sutton Tennyson, was shot and killed in his driveway after getting into an argument with another man. The shooter was sentenced to life in prison.

Lil’ Kim

Photo: Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage via Getty (Getty Images)

The rap legend’s cousin, Courtney Tingle, was shot and killed in Prospect Heights after a dispute with a Bloods gang member outside of a baby shower. The shooter was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Ice Cube

Photo: Dave Simpson/WireImage via Getty (Getty Images)

The westside rapper’s sister, Beverly Jean Brown, was murdered by her husband - who killed himself after the shooting. Ice Cube was just 12 years old at the time.

Nicki Minaj

Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage via Getty (Getty Images)

The rapper’s cousin was fatally shot in Brooklyn while on his way home from the C-PAC nightclub. He died in the hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

Juvenile

Photo: Aaron J. Thornton (Getty Images)

The artist lost his mother, sister and 4-year-old daughter after they were fatally shot by 17-year-old Anthony Tyrone Tyrell. He’s serving two life sentences.

Monica

Photo: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images for BET (Getty Images)

The singer’s friend, who she was introduced to by her brother-in-law, was shot and killed in what she called a “senseless act of violence.

Niecy Nash

Photo: Unique Nicole/WireImage via Getty (Getty Images)

Nash’s brother, Michael Ensley, was shot at his high school in California back in 1993. He was only 17 years old. The suspect, who was 15, was sent to juvenile detention.

Jennifer Hudson

Photo: Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images (Getty Images)

Hudson lost her mother, brother and 7-year-old nephew after they were fatally shot by her sister’s estranged husband. He was sentenced to life in prison.

Akon

Photo: Shane Anthony Sinclair (Getty Images)

The artist’s manager, Robert Montanez, was shot to death outside a bar in New Jersey while trying to protect another artist present at the establishment. The suspect was charged with murder six years later.

Toya Wright

Photo: Joi Stokes (Getty Images)

Wright’s brothers, Rudy and Josh Johnson, were shot and killed in New Orleans in 2016. Their killer was convicted on two counts of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

