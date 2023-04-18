15 Celebrities Who Lost Someone to Gun Violence

The Gun Violence Archive reported that 11,523 people have died from gun violence in 2023. While lawmakers debate over passing legislation on gun control, more people continue to die by the barrel of a firearm.



School shootings, street violence and even unauthorized access to firearms are just a few ways people have died as a result of guns. And of those deaths, many of the victims are children, per ABC News. Families all over the country have been impacted by the devastation guns can bring. Those families include high-profile celebrities we know and love.

Learn more about these 15 celebrities who have lost loved ones due to gun violence.

