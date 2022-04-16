Justice was carried out in an Atlanta courtroom this Friday as the killer of Angela Simmons’ ex fiancé was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Sutton Tennyson. If you recall, Tennyson was fatally shot outside of his garage in 2018. Williams turned himself in just days later, and surrendered to charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and murder. Tennyson was 37.

While Simmons and Tennyson had separated a year prior, she expressed her grief over her former lover, and the father of her child. SJ, or Sutton Junior, was only 3 at the time of his father’s murder.

“How do you explain to a 3-year-old that they’re never going to see them again?” she said on an episode of her show, “Growing Up Hip Hop.” “Other than my own way, which is like ‘He’s in heaven, he’s with God,’ all of the great things.”

Simmons broke down as she continued to speak on the day she had to explain to SJ that his father had died.

Recalling the moment, she stated that her child “laid his head in my chest and told me he was sad.” “I never see him emotional,” she continued. “He’s a happy kid and that whole day he was just kind of mopey and sad.”

According to TMZ, Simmons gave an emotional speech in court Friday before the sentencing. Williams will be eligible for parole after serving a minimum of 30 years in prison, a sentence the 34-year-old reality star and entrepreneur seems to be happy with. She later took to her Instagram in somber celebration of the outcome.

“Justice served today! We got you ! We got him 🙏🏽💪🏽,” she wrote while sharing pictures of herself, Sutton, and their son. She additionally shared an image of Sutton holding her baby bump prior to her delivery.