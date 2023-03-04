After 23 seasons and nine wins, Blake Shelton is ready to move on from NBC’s The Voice. As the unquestioned star of the show, he has been a huge part of its success. It’s no secret that his popularity has led to many of his contestants’ wins. As such, the country star’s departure leaves big boots to fill. However, there are definitely talented musicians who are ready to take over his big red chair. With that in mind, we’ve got suggestions for 15 Black artists who can replace Blake Shelton on The Voice.

