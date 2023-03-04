15 Black Artists Who Can Replace Blake Shelton on The Voice

Television

15 Black Artists Who Can Replace Blake Shelton on The Voice

Here's who could take over as the newest coach on NBC's popular singing competition.

By
Stephanie Holland
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled 15 Black Artists Who Can Replace Blake Shelton on The Voice
Photo: Kevin Winter, Frazer Harrison, Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)

After 23 seasons and nine wins, Blake Shelton is ready to move on from NBC’s The Voice. As the unquestioned star of the show, he has been a huge part of its success. It’s no secret that his popularity has led to many of his contestants’ wins. As such, the country star’s departure leaves big boots to fill. However, there are definitely talented musicians who are ready to take over his big red chair. With that in mind, we’ve got suggestions for 15 Black artists who can replace Blake Shelton on The Voice.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 17

Missy Elliott

Missy Elliott

Image for article titled 15 Black Artists Who Can Replace Blake Shelton on The Voice
Photo: Emma McIntyre (Getty Images)

Brilliant writer and producer, captivating performer, and constantly has her eye on what’s next. Missy should be first on everyone’s list.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 17

Jimmie Allen

Jimmie Allen

Image for article titled 15 Black Artists Who Can Replace Blake Shelton on The Voice
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

If the show wants to bring in another country star, Jimmie Allen has fresh perspective on the genre. He’s also extremely charismatic.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 17

Jimmy Jam

Jimmy Jam

Image for article titled 15 Black Artists Who Can Replace Blake Shelton on The Voice
Photo: Neilson Barnard (Getty Images)

Prince, Michael, Janet, Mariah, New Edition. Jimmy Jam’s resume of hits speaks for itself.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 17

Darius Rucker

Darius Rucker

Image for article titled 15 Black Artists Who Can Replace Blake Shelton on The Voice
Photo: Jason Kempin (Getty Images)

Finding success across multiple decades in both rock and country makes Darius Rucker uniquely qualified to mentor aspiring singers.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 17

Lizzo

Lizzo

Image for article titled 15 Black Artists Who Can Replace Blake Shelton on The Voice
Photo: Gareth Cattermole (Getty Images)

It’s always good for these types of shows to have a coach/judge who is topping the charts and winning Grammys right now.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 17

Diddy

Diddy

Image for article titled 15 Black Artists Who Can Replace Blake Shelton on The Voice
Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

Sean “Diddy” Combs certainly knows how to discover stars, but his penchant for brutal honesty might be too harsh for The Voice.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 17

Babyface

Babyface

Image for article titled 15 Black Artists Who Can Replace Blake Shelton on The Voice
Photo: Kevork Djansezian (Getty Images)

Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds has worked with every amazing singer in music. He understands how to get the best performance from an artist.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 17

will.i.am

will.i.am

Image for article titled 15 Black Artists Who Can Replace Blake Shelton on The Voice
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

The Black Eyed Peas rapper is a longtime coach on The Voice UK. He likes to choose unique, unconventional artists, which is something the U.S. version needs more of.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 17

Smokey Robinson

Smokey Robinson

Image for article titled 15 Black Artists Who Can Replace Blake Shelton on The Voice
Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

Come on people—it’s Smokey! I shouldn’t have to explain this one.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 17

Solange

Solange

Image for article titled 15 Black Artists Who Can Replace Blake Shelton on The Voice
Photo: Jason Mendez (Getty Images)

Another current artist who doesn’t bend to mainstream opinions. She could be a really cool addition to the show.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 17

Questlove

Questlove

Image for article titled 15 Black Artists Who Can Replace Blake Shelton on The Voice
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)

I understand that Questlove is incredibly busy, but no one knows music like him. I’m actually shocked this hasn’t happened sooner.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 17

DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled

Image for article titled 15 Black Artists Who Can Replace Blake Shelton on The Voice
Photo: Daniel Boczarski (Getty Images)

Simply put, DJ Khaled is a hit factory. Who wouldn’t want to be mentored by a producer with his track record?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 17

Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste

Image for article titled 15 Black Artists Who Can Replace Blake Shelton on The Voice
Photo: Erika Goldring (Getty Images)

Jon Batiste plays every instrument, is a bonafide musical genius, and owns every stage he steps on. His talent and personality is tailor-made for The Voice.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 17

Mickey Guyton

Mickey Guyton

Image for article titled 15 Black Artists Who Can Replace Blake Shelton on The Voice
Photo: Eugene Gologursky (Getty Images)

Why not get the country perspective from a Black woman with a stunning and powerful voice?

Advertisement

16 / 17

Yolanda Adams

Yolanda Adams

Image for article titled 15 Black Artists Who Can Replace Blake Shelton on The Voice
Photo: Derek White (Getty Images)

It seems crazy that the show is on Season 23 and it hasn’t had a gospel artist as a coach. And if we’re going strictly by voice, Yolanda Adams is at the top of the list.

Advertisement

17 / 17