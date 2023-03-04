After 23 seasons and nine wins, Blake Shelton is ready to move on from NBC’s The Voice. As the unquestioned star of the show, he has been a huge part of its success. It’s no secret that his popularity has led to many of his contestants’ wins. As such, the country star’s departure leaves big boots to fill. However, there are definitely talented musicians who are ready to take over his big red chair. With that in mind, we’ve got suggestions for 15 Black artists who can replace Blake Shelton on The Voice.
After 23 seasons and nine wins, Blake Shelton is ready to move on from NBC’s The Voice. As the unquestioned star of the show, he has been a huge part of its success. It’s no secret that his popularity has led to many of his contestants’ wins. As such, the country star’s departure leaves big boots to fill. However, there are definitely talented musicians who are ready to take over his big red chair. With that in mind, we’ve got suggestions for 15 Black artists who can replace Blake Shelton on The Voice.
Missy Elliott
Brilliant writer and producer, captivating performer, and constantly has her eye on what’s next. Missy should be first on everyone’s list.
Jimmie Allen
If the show wants to bring in another country star, Jimmie Allen has fresh perspective on the genre. He’s also extremely charismatic.
Jimmy Jam
Prince, Michael, Janet, Mariah, New Edition. Jimmy Jam’s resume of hits speaks for itself.
Darius Rucker
Finding success across multiple decades in both rock and country makes Darius Rucker uniquely qualified to mentor aspiring singers.
Lizzo
It’s always good for these types of shows to have a coach/judge who is topping the charts and winning Grammys right now.
Diddy
Sean “Diddy” Combs certainly knows how to discover stars, but his penchant for brutal honesty might be too harsh for The Voice.
Babyface
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds has worked with every amazing singer in music. He understands how to get the best performance from an artist.
will.i.am
The Black Eyed Peas rapper is a longtime coach on The Voice UK. He likes to choose unique, unconventional artists, which is something the U.S. version needs more of.
Smokey Robinson
Come on people—it’s Smokey! I shouldn’t have to explain this one.
Solange
Another current artist who doesn’t bend to mainstream opinions. She could be a really cool addition to the show.
Questlove
I understand that Questlove is incredibly busy, but no one knows music like him. I’m actually shocked this hasn’t happened sooner.
DJ Khaled
Simply put, DJ Khaled is a hit factory. Who wouldn’t want to be mentored by a producer with his track record?
Jon Batiste
Jon Batiste plays every instrument, is a bonafide musical genius, and owns every stage he steps on. His talent and personality is tailor-made for The Voice.
Mickey Guyton
Why not get the country perspective from a Black woman with a stunning and powerful voice?
Yolanda Adams
It seems crazy that the show is on Season 23 and it hasn’t had a gospel artist as a coach. And if we’re going strictly by voice, Yolanda Adams is at the top of the list.