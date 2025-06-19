Details Surrounding the Death of Michael Jackson, Explained

SANTA MARIA, CA - MARCH 15: Michael Jackson arrives at Santa Barbara County Courthouse during the third week of his trial March 15, 2005 in Santa Maria, California. Jackson is charged in a 10-count indictment with molesting a boy, plying him with liquor and conspiring to commit child abduction, false imprisonment and extortion. He has pleaded innocent. (Photo by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images)

On June 25, 2009, the world lost one of the most iconic entertainers of all time. Michael Jackson passed away in his Los Angeles home due to what investigators would later find was a lethal dose of a powerful sedative. The man who entertained millions for most of his life was beloved for his biggest hits, including “Rock With You,” “Bille Jean” and “Thriller.”

But the man behind the music was struggling with insomnia and saddled with debt. Jackson was preparing for a series of comeback performances before his untimely death. These are the details surrounding the death of Michael Jackson.

Preparing to Perform

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – NOVEMBER 10: Michael Jackson performs on stage during is “HIStory” world tour concert at Ericsson Stadium November 10, 1996 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

On June 24, 2009, Michael Jackson was preparing for a comeback, rehearsing for his upcoming “This is It” tour, which included 50 shows at London’s O2 Arena. According to the LA Times, Jackson ended rehearsals around midnight on June 25 before heading to his Los Angeles home. Reports say Jackson’s personal physician, Dr. Conrad Murray, gave him a combination of drugs throughout the night after he complained he was having trouble sleeping.

Personal Physician

As part of the planning for his tour, Michael Jackson hired cardiologist Dr. Conrad Murray to be his personal physician. It was a 24/7 job that came with a $150,000 per month salary. The two met in 2006, after Dr. Murray treated one of Jackson’s children.

According to court documents associated with the investigation into Jackson’s death, Murray gave Jackson the powerful sedative propofol, through an IV along with other medications to help him sleep each night. After his death, investigators discovered more than 20 different prescription-based medications in Jackson’s home, including methadone, fentanyl, percocet and vicodin.

A Fatal Dose

Police arrive at Michael Jackson’s home. Screenshot: YouTube

In the early morning hours of June 25, Dr. Murray gave Jackson his nightly dose of propofol, along with an anti-anxiety medication and a muscle relaxant. Patients who are treated with propofol, which isn’t usually given outside of the hospital, require constant monitoring. However, Murray told detectives he left Jackson’s bedside to go to the bathroom, according to CNN. When he returned, the singer wasn’t breathing. Murray attempted to perform CPR on Jackson, eventually calling 911 a short while later. An ambulance took Jackson to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to the AP.

A Coroner’s Report

In August 2009, the Los Angeles County coroner released Jackson’s autopsy report, which showed that the “Thriller” singer died due to a lethal dose of propofol and ruled his death a homicide.

The report revealed that Jackson was in otherwise good health at the time of his death. The AP reported that his heart and other major organs were functioning normally and he was a healthy weight for his height.

Deep in Debt

SANTA MARIA, CA – DECEMBER 3: Singer Michael Jackson testifies during his civil trial in Santa Maria Superior Court on December 3, 2002 in Santa Maria, California. The artist is being sued for $21 million by his longtime promoter for backing out of two concerts. (Photo by Jim Ruyman-Pool/Getty Images)

Despite all of his success, Michael Jackson was deeply in debt when he died, facing several creditors, lawsuits and owing $40 million to the promoter of the “This is It” tour he was preparing for when he passed away. In 2024, NBC News reported that the executors of Jackson’s estate filed a petition in the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

“At the time of Michael Jackson’s death, Michael Jackson’s most significant assets were subject to more than $500 million of debt and creditors’ claims, with some of the debt accruing interest at extremely high interest rates, and some debt in default,” the filing read.

A Doctor on Trial

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 03: (L-R) Defense attorney J. Michael Flanagan, Dr. Conrad Murray and defense attorney Ed Chernoff look on prior to the start of the morning’s court proceedings during the final stage of Conrad Murray’s defense in his involuntary manslaughter trial in the death of singer Michael Jackson at the Los Angeles Superior Court on November 3, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

In 2011, Dr. Conrad Murray was charged with involuntary manslaughter related to Michael Jackson’s untimely death. After a six-week trial, which took place at the Los Angeles Superior Court, a jury found him guilty, and he was sentenced to four years in prison. But he would only serve two years behind bars, as a judge gave him credit for time served. Murray also lost his medical license in three states – California, Nevada and Texas.

What Happened to His Estate

SANTA MARIA, CA – APRIL 4: Joe Jackson returns to the courtroom with his son, singer Michael Jackson. (Photo by Joshua Gates Weisberg-Pool/Getty Images)

Michael Jackson’s will completely cut out his father, Joe Jackson, with whom he had a complicated relationship. The will put Jackson’s estate in a trust and determined that his three children and his mother would be his primary beneficiaries. It also named attorney John Branca and A&R executive John McClain, co-executors.

A Multi-Million Dollar Deal

NEW YORK – JUNE 26: Michael Jackson albums are displayed inside A-1 Records on June 26, 2009 in New York, New York. Michael Jackson, a musical pop icon, died yesterday in Los Angeles, California. Record stores across the country have been wittnessing a surge in sales of Jackson records. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

In August 2024, a Los Angeles appeals court approved a $600 million deal to sell a portion of Jackson’s music rights to Sony Music Group, despite Katherine Jackson’s argument that the sale violated Michael’s will. Trustees argued they believed the transaction is to the Estate’s advantage and in the best interest of the beneficiaries,”

Caring for the Children

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 26: (L-R) Katherine Jackson, Royal Jackson, Blanket Jackson, Prince Jackson and Paris Jackson appear at the Michael Jackson Hand and Footprint ceremony at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre on January 26, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In addition to his fans, Michael Jackson left three young children behind when he passed away. Courts approved Jackson’s mother, Katherine, as the children’s legal guardian, as his will stated. She shared the responsibility with TJ Jackson, son of Michael’s brother Tito. Jackson’s second wife and mother of Paris and Prince, Debbie Rowe, agreed to visitation with the children.

A Star-Studded Tribute

On July 7, 2009, the industry honored Michael Jackson with a star-studded tribute watched by over 30 million viewers in the United States alone. Stevie Wonder, Mariah Carey and Usher were among the performers who sang classic Jackson hits. Magic Johnson, Bernice King and Rev. Al Sharpton shared fond memories of Jackson and his incredible legacy in front of the audience at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. One of the most powerful moments of the evening was a tearful tribute from Jackson’s daughter Paris, who was 11 years old at the time.

“I just wanted to say, ever since I was born, Daddy has been the best father you can ever imagine,” she said.

Laid to Rest

Despite speculation that he would be buried at his Neverland Ranch, Jackson’s body was laid to rest in a marble mausoleum at Forest Lawn Memorial Park just outside of downtown Los Angeles. Although he left behind millions of fans around the world, only 250 guests, mostly close family and friends, were allowed to attend the intimate funeral service. Access to the mausoleum is restricted.

“This is It”

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 24: The Nokia Theater is shown the day fans began to line up for tickets to the Michael Jackson documentary “This Is It” on September 24, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

In October 2009, “This is It,” a documentary which followed Jackson’s preparations for his tour premiered in theaters. The film broke box office records, earning $260 million worldwide and earning the title of most successful concert movie.

American Music Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 22: Singer Jermaine Jackson (L) accepts Winner of Soul/R&B – Favorite Male Artist Award for Michael Jackson onstage at the 2009 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 22, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Months after his death, Michael Jackson won four posthumous American Music Awards at the 2009 show for Best Pop/Rock Male Artist, Male Artist Soul/R&B, Album Pop/Rock and Album Soul/R&B.

Jermaine Jackson accepted the awards on his brother’s behalf. “The message that Michael had will live on forever,” he said. “He saw good in everyone and he wanted everyone to do good. He always started with love.”