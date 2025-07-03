Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

Take a Peek Inside Diddy’s $50 Million Miami Mansion He Offered Up As Collateral

Security allegedly ramped up at his Star Island mansion following his July 2 verdicts in the event that he was granted bail. He wasn't.

As Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal troubles get worse, the rapper is trying to do everything he can to remain a free man.

After his September 16 arrest on charges that include sex trafficking and racketeering, Combs’ offered his $48 million Miami mansion as collateral in a bail plea. However, the petition was denied by a New York judge who ordered the rapper/producer to a Brooklyn, New York jail to await the start of his trial.

You may remember that back in March, federal investigators raided Combs’ residences in Los Angeles and Miami as part of an investigation into illegal sex crimes. According to CNN, drugs, guns, ammo and massive amounts of baby oil were among the items seized during the raids. Take a look inside Diddy’s Miami mansion, which sits on over an acre of land on a private man-made island overlooking Biscayne Bay.

A Quiet Compound

Screenshot: YouTube

According to Realtor.com, Diddy’s Miami mansion is actually two homes in one. He purchased the homes in 2003 and 2021, one of which was owned by Gloria and Emilio Estefan.

Located on an Island for Stars

Screenshot: YouTube

Diddy’s Florida home is located on Star Island, an 86.5-acre man-made island that can only be accessed by boat or the one bridge that connects the island to MacArthur Causeway. A favorite place for celebrities to settle, Shaquille O’Neal and Gloria Estefan are among the stars who have called Star Island home.

An Aerial View

Screenshot: YouTube

This aerial view shows the music mogul’s 1.34-acre waterfront property.

A Grand Entrance

Screenshot: YouTube

Guests are greeted by a grand entryway that opens up to a bright space decorated with modern accessories.

Outdoor Entertaining Space

Screenshot: YouTube

A summer kitchen and a poolside cabana are some of the highlights of the outdoor patio area.

Infinity Pool

Screenshot: YouTube

The home also comes equipped with an infinity pool surrounded by greenery and the backdrop of the Biscayne Bay.

Room With an Amazing View

Screenshot: YouTube

Diddy’s home features a veranda that seems to go on forever. The space provides an unobstructed view of Miami’s Biscayne Bay and the city’s skyline.

Bright Bedrooms

Screenshot: YouTube

We’re not sure how much renovating the mogul did when combining his Miami properties, but between the two homes, there are reportedly 15 bedrooms, each equipped with big windows to let the sun shine in.

Bathrooms for Days

Screenshot: YouTube

One thing’s for sure, this place has no shortage of bathrooms. The first home he purchased came equipped with 12. The second home he added in 2023 came with 8.5 more.

Open Kitchen

Screenshot: YouTube

The open kitchen area is a chef’s dream, with plenty of countertops and refrigerator space.

A Private Sunroom

Screenshot: YouTube

Star Island’s privacy allows residence to take advantage of their home’s massive windows and let a little of the outdoors in.

Lots of Living Space

Screenshot: YouTube

Tray ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and a massive fireplace are some of the stunning details found in this living space.

More From The Root