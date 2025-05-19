Every Must-See Outfit From the 2025 Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet

The red carpet at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival was on fire with elevated looks from our favorites stars. Our Black celebs didn’t just show up — they showed out, serving amazing looks that were as radiant and timeless as the films they came to celebrate. Here were some of our top picks.
Classic Sophistication
Halle Berry, who is also a festival jury member, looked absolutely divine wearing a Chanel couture pantsuit as she graces the 2025 Cannes Film Festival red carpet. We can not get enough of the classic sophistication that she is serving us at the event. Her outfit selection is such a wonderful save from her Met Gala appearance.
Draped In Designer
“All we see is signs, all we see are dollar signs” is the perfect way to describe power couple A$AP Rocky and Rihanna on the red carpet. The glowing mother was on the red carpet wearing a vibrant turquoise Alaïa gown while showing off her growing baby bump.
A Simple, Yet Classic Look
Denzel Washington can’t do wrong in our eyes. He walked the red carpet in a simple black suit with a pair of clean white casual shoes.
Pretty In Mesh
Model Chanel Iman looked absolutely gorgeous in her black mesh dress that has us looking to get serious about our workout plans. The mother of three has never failed us on when it comes to risky yet gorgeous gowns.
The Catwalk Has A New Meaning
Southern Sudanese model Mitchell Akat Maruko Raan shut the red carpet down with a full body, leopard print sequin designed by Harvey Ceneit. Her bold, head-turning look exuded confidence as she made her entrance.
The Polka Dot Dress Gives Romantic Parisian
The former “She Gotta Have It” actress Ilfenesh Hadera made her appearance at the “Highest 2 Lowest” red carpet event wearing a beautiful, elegant polka dots dress topped with a bold red lip. The understated look exuded timeless Parisian fashion.
From New York to Paris, With Love
In true Spike Lee fashion, the legendary film maker made a unforgettable statement at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival by wearing a custom zoot suit with vibrant orange and blue stripes — a salute to his hometown team, the New York Knicks. The Knicks will play the Indiana Pacers in their first NBA Eastern Conference Finals since 2000.
Main Character Energy
Actor and model Alton Mason never misses a moment to give us a look as he arrives in a classic tuxedo, giving a relaxed look with the open collar and a stunning brooch to set off the classic appearance.
The Tuxedo With a Modern, Feminine Twist
Aïssa Maïga put a modern spin to her phenomenal tuxedo suit. The French actress and director appeared in an impressive collared neck exposing her chest with a tailored waist jacket, wide leg tapered pants, and silver platform heels to elevate the look. The accessorized clutch brought the entire look together flawlessly.
Quintessential Sophistication At Its Finest
We can not get over the level of sophistication that Yseult brought to the red carpet. In a head turning arrival, the French singer and songwriter wore a structured black jeweled bodice with a beautiful, white floor length skirt with a cape to compliment the attire. Pairing it with elegant black gloves topped with embezzled bangles for each wrist. The look was ::chef’s kiss::
Sleek, Yet Statement-Making Suit
Actor Theo Christine arrived on the carpet looking cleaner than a bill of health wearing a white tuxedo jacket, black bow tie and black tuxedo pants that complimented the classic Parisian vibes. We just love a man who can wear a suit.
European Class
Actor Akinola Davies played it safe by opting for a classic, tailored look that aligns with the ongoing theme of confidence and sophistication among the other Black celebrities that appeared at the festival.
Black Sequins Always Brings Class To The Carpet
Naomi Ackie arrived in an elegant sequin dress that draped her body perfectly. The beautiful actress was a real knockout as she served an even balance of drama and class while highlighting fashionable style.