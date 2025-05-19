The Root
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Every Must-See Outfit From the 2025 Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
Fashion

Every Must-See Outfit From the 2025 Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet

From Denzel Washington to A$AP Rocky, these celebs understood the assignment.

By
B.Kadijat Towolawi
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky attend the “Highest 2 Lowest” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2025 in Cannes, France.
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky attend the “Highest 2 Lowest” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2025 in Cannes, France.
Photo: Monica Schipper (Getty Images)

The red carpet at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival was on fire with elevated looks from our favorites stars. Our Black celebs didn’t just show up — they showed out, serving amazing looks that were as radiant and timeless as the films they came to celebrate. Here were some of our top picks.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 15

Classic Sophistication

Classic Sophistication

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Jury Member Halle Berry attends the “The Phoenician Scheme” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2025 in Cannes, France.
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Jury Member Halle Berry attends the “The Phoenician Scheme” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2025 in Cannes, France.
Photo: Tristan Fewings (Getty Images)

Halle Berry, who is also a festival jury member, looked absolutely divine wearing a Chanel couture pantsuit as she graces the 2025 Cannes Film Festival red carpet. We can not get enough of the classic sophistication that she is serving us at the event. Her outfit selection is such a wonderful save from her Met Gala appearance.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 15

Draped In Designer

Draped In Designer

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: A$AP Rocky and Rihanna depart the “Highest 2 Lowest” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2025 in Cannes, France.
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: A$AP Rocky and Rihanna depart the “Highest 2 Lowest” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2025 in Cannes, France.
Photo: Tristan Fewings (Getty Images)

“All we see is signs, all we see are dollar signs” is the perfect way to describe power couple A$AP Rocky and Rihanna on the red carpet. The glowing mother was on the red carpet wearing a vibrant turquoise Alaïa gown while showing off her growing baby bump.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 15

A Simple, Yet Classic Look

A Simple, Yet Classic Look

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Denzel Washington attends the “Highest 2 Lowest” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2025 in Cannes, France.
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Denzel Washington attends the “Highest 2 Lowest” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2025 in Cannes, France.
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain (Getty Images)

Denzel Washington can’t do wrong in our eyes. He walked the red carpet in a simple black suit with a pair of clean white casual shoes.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 15

Pretty In Mesh

Pretty In Mesh

Image for article titled Every Must-See Outfit From the 2025 Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet
Photo: Andreas Rentz (Getty Images)

Model Chanel Iman looked absolutely gorgeous in her black mesh dress that has us looking to get serious about our workout plans. The mother of three has never failed us on when it comes to risky yet gorgeous gowns.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 15

The Catwalk Has A New Meaning

The Catwalk Has A New Meaning

Image for article titled Every Must-See Outfit From the 2025 Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain (Getty Images)

Southern Sudanese model Mitchell Akat Maruko Raan shut the red carpet down with a full body, leopard print sequin designed by Harvey Ceneit. Her bold, head-turning look exuded confidence as she made her entrance.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 15

The Polka Dot Dress Gives Romantic Parisian

The Polka Dot Dress Gives Romantic Parisian

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Ilfenesh Hadera attends the “Highest 2 Lowest” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2025 in Cannes, France.
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Ilfenesh Hadera attends the “Highest 2 Lowest” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2025 in Cannes, France.
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain (Getty Images)

The former “She Gotta Have It” actress Ilfenesh Hadera made her appearance at the “Highest 2 Lowest” red carpet event wearing a beautiful, elegant polka dots dress topped with a bold red lip. The understated look exuded timeless Parisian fashion.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 15

From New York to Paris, With Love

From New York to Paris, With Love

Image for article titled Every Must-See Outfit From the 2025 Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet
Photo: Tristan Fewings (Getty Images)

In true Spike Lee fashion, the legendary film maker made a unforgettable statement at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival by wearing a custom zoot suit with vibrant orange and blue stripes — a salute to his hometown team, the New York Knicks. The Knicks will play the Indiana Pacers in their first NBA Eastern Conference Finals since 2000.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 15

Main Character Energy

Main Character Energy

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Alton Mason attends the “Highest 2 Lowest” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2025 in Cannes, France.
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Alton Mason attends the “Highest 2 Lowest” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2025 in Cannes, France.
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain (Getty Images)

Actor and model Alton Mason never misses a moment to give us a look as he arrives in a classic tuxedo, giving a relaxed look with the open collar and a stunning brooch to set off the classic appearance.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 15

The Tuxedo With a Modern, Feminine Twist

The Tuxedo With a Modern, Feminine Twist

Image for article titled Every Must-See Outfit From the 2025 Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain (Getty Images)

Aïssa Maïga put a modern spin to her phenomenal tuxedo suit. The French actress and director appeared in an impressive collared neck exposing her chest with a tailored waist jacket, wide leg tapered pants, and silver platform heels to elevate the look. The accessorized clutch brought the entire look together flawlessly.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 15

Quintessential Sophistication At Its Finest

Quintessential Sophistication At Its Finest

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Yseult attends the “Nouvelle Vague” (New Wave) red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2025 in Cannes, France.
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Yseult attends the “Nouvelle Vague” (New Wave) red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2025 in Cannes, France.
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain (Getty Images)

We can not get over the level of sophistication that Yseult brought to the red carpet. In a head turning arrival, the French singer and songwriter wore a structured black jeweled bodice with a beautiful, white floor length skirt with a cape to compliment the attire. Pairing it with elegant black gloves topped with embezzled bangles for each wrist. The look was ::chef’s kiss::

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 15

Sleek, Yet Statement-Making Suit

Sleek, Yet Statement-Making Suit

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Théo Christine attends the “Alpha” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2025 in Cannes, France.
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Théo Christine attends the “Alpha” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2025 in Cannes, France.
Photo: Tristan Fewings (Getty Images)

Actor Theo Christine arrived on the carpet looking cleaner than a bill of health wearing a white tuxedo jacket, black bow tie and black tuxedo pants that complimented the classic Parisian vibes. We just love a man who can wear a suit.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 15

European Class

European Class

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Akinola Davies poses during the “My Father’s Shadow” photocall at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2025 in Cannes, France.
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Akinola Davies poses during the “My Father’s Shadow” photocall at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2025 in Cannes, France.
Photo: Andreas Rentz (Getty Images)

Actor Akinola Davies played it safe by opting for a classic, tailored look that aligns with the ongoing theme of confidence and sophistication among the other Black celebrities that appeared at the festival.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 15

Black Sequins Always Brings Class To The Carpet

Black Sequins Always Brings Class To The Carpet

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Naomi Ackie attends the “Nouvelle Vague” (New Wave) red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2025 in Cannes, France.
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Naomi Ackie attends the “Nouvelle Vague” (New Wave) red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2025 in Cannes, France.
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain (Getty Images)

Naomi Ackie arrived in an elegant sequin dress that draped her body perfectly. The beautiful actress was a real knockout as she served an even balance of drama and class while highlighting fashionable style.

Advertisement

15 / 15