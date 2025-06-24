This Rapper Has a Truly Frightening On-Stage Experience Mid-Battle, and it’s All Caught on Video

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: T-Rex (L) and Rum Nitty perform onstage during Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

It's not every day you see something truly stunning happen at a battle rap competition. But that's exactly what happened when rappers T-Rex and Geechi Gotti came face to face and believe us when we tell you: What transpired is the last thing any of us would've expected.

Over the weekend, the two aforementioned artists came together as the headliners for the Ultimate Rap League’s #NOMEXV event at Gramercy Theater. While things seemingly got off to a good start, the event quickly took a turn when T-Rex and Geechi took the stage. Just a handful of seconds into the very first round, it was clear that T-Rex was coming with that heat.

However, in a blink of an eye, things changed when mid-battle, the rapper fell over and began suffering a seizure onstage. Initially shocked, others in attendance rushed to his aid while trying to give him room before eventually getting him to the hospital.

https://twitter.com/Raindropsmedia1/status/1937066183754186927

As of this writing, there's been no word on what caused T-Rex to suffer his medical emergency. But the first clue that something may have been off was the fact that T-Rex reportedly asked for a bottle of water before taking the stage, according to TMZ.

In the immediate aftermath, Geechi told folks there that he was planning on going to the hospital to check up on his opponent, explaining that the battle was small in comparison to something major like this.

"I came in here with his folks, his family, Rex family. So we gon go on up there and check on Rex right now, you know what I'm saying?" Geechi explained. "Creds to bro because that sh*t way more important than any battle. We gotta make sure his health correct."

Thankfully, the ending to this story is a positive one. Despite not having a true update on his condition, T-Rex was reportedly back in good spirits enough to thank those around him who got him the attention he needed.

"Thank god for JuJu I appreciate you so much," he wrote in a tweet on X/Twitter after the incident. He also shouted out his cousin and another person for coming to his aid and showing him love.