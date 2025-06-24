The History of Brandy and Monica’s Messy, Violent Feud

American singer, songwriter, and actress Brandy and American singer, songwriter, and actress Monica attend the 41st Annual Grammy Awards, held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, 24th February 1999. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

Brandy and Monica are coming together once again, this time to co-headline a tour over 25 years in the making. For Brandy and Monica fans, "The Boy is Mine" Tour is an epic moment for many reasons, especially considering the colorful past the two R&B songstresses have had with one another.

But what sparked that major feud all of those years ago between two child stars? In honor of their iconic tour announcement, we're looking back at one of the biggest feuds of the '90s and how these two went from foes to genuine friends over the years.

The Boy is Mine

02/2499. Los Angeles, CA. Brandy and Monica arrive at the "Grammy Awards" held in Los Angeles at the Shrine Auditorium.

When breaking down the history of Brandy and Monica, you simply have to start with "The Boy is Mine." One of the biggest hits of the 90s, the song brought both Brandy and Monica together, two huge music acts at the time, who were often pit against each other due to their similarity in age and music styles.

"We had only really seen each other in passing at awards shows and things, but I had always commended her for her accomplishments...Then [Brandy’s label] Atlantic Records called and told me that she wanted to do this song with me," Monica told the Los Angeles Times back in 1998 when discussing the track. Brandy also told the outlet that she hoped the song would in fact help "combat" rumors that the two didn't get along. Unfortunately, it wound up doing the exact opposite.

The song was a hit, spending 13 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and even earning them both a Grammy. According to reports, however, Monica was not too happy back in the day when Brandy performed the hit single solo on "The Tonight Show." Brandy, on the other hand, was allegedly not pleased with Monica for naming her second studio album after their joint song. This all reportedly came to a head at the MTV VMAs that year, right before a now-infamous live performance of the song.

The Infamous VMAs Fight

American singer, songwriter, and actress Monica and American singer, songwriter, and actress Brandy attend the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards, held at Universal Studios in Los Angeles, California, 10th September 1998. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

The two reportedly got into an altercation while rehearsing for the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards. The news of this naturally hit the tabloids pretty swiftly, so much so that their managers at the time released a joint statement, "addressing the so-called feud and blaming the media for the 'disturbing' rumors, and believed the 'ongoing negativity [was] totally unfair,'" per PEOPLE.

Monica even later confirmed that there indeed was a physical altercation that happened between them in the past to Angie Martinez back in 2012. A little over ten years after the height of their rumored feud and that alleged altercation, the two seemed to be in a decent place, teaming up again for yet another song.

Their First Reunion

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singers Monica (L) and Brandy perform onstage at the 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen at Beverly Hilton on February 12, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

In 2012 the two reunited for the first time, releasing "It All Belongs To Me." While the song was nowhere near the success of "The Boy is Mine," it did signal that the two singers were in a good place with each other, even promoting the song with interviews and performances. Brandy said in an interview at the time, "We just had a really good time just recording it, going back and forth. It was a lot of fun."

While things seemed great for them at the time, just a few years later, their relationship seemed to hit another bump in the road...this time having to do with one of their biggest icons and mentors.

Whitney Houston

Both Brandy and Monica shared a very special bond with the late Whitney Houston. If you remember, Brandy starred alongside Whitney in "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella," and even named her sixth studio album, "Two Eleven," after the date of Houston's passing. Monica has also been incredibly open about her bond with the late singer, telling Entertainment Tonight, "The past 10 years is like 10 minutes or 10 days to me," when discussing the anniversary of her passing.

Back in 2017, they both posted to honor Whitney's birthday, but those posts wound up igniting a feud that fans long thought may have been dormant. "Happy Heavenly Birthday Nippy…You still inspire many & touch hearts daily… You will forever be the greatest …. You will forever be missed," Monica wrote in her post to social media.

Just a few hours later, Brandy took to social media, writing her own post, "You live on in me… I can feel your Spirit inside of me and all around me. My angel, my friend, my fairy God Mother. I love you forever… thank you for trusting me with the torch!!!" She went on to add that she will remember "every moment" she had with her. Well, Monica fans were not too pleased about this post, many accusing Brandy of making the post about herself, and viewed it as a jab at Monica.

Brandy at the time clapped back at the haters in the comments, and looped Monica in in the process, writing, "Monica needs to really check her evil ass fans." She added, "Me and Whitney have nothing to do with anyone but the two of us…we made history and I cared more about being with her than I did about anything else.”

Verzuz

Brandy Verzuz Monica Photo: Tonja Stidhum/Instagram

In 2020, the two truly broke the internet when they participated in Verzuz, the viral music sensation during the COVID-19 pandemic that saw famous rivals in music come together for the first time in 8 years in a track-by-track battle. The streaming moment was a smashing success for both Verzuz and the singers, with the battle breaking viewership records at the time, and proving to the world just how much fans want to see these two come together. Now, five years later, it seems fans' prayers have finally been answered.

The Long Awaited Tour

And now we have a true, real reunion that fans can also take part in in "The Boy is Mine" tour. The two announced the tour, which will also feature Kelly Rowland, Muni Long and Jamal Roberts, on CBS Mornings on Tuesday, where they once again gave us an update on their relationship.

"It started as nothing and it really did turn into something," Monica said to the hosts during the interview. " There was a lot of confusion and conflict and there was a lot of people around."

She also added context that she and Brandy were both 17 and 18 when they recorded "The Boy is Mine." She explained, "People forget that you're having this conversation about children, basically. You're inciting a riot amongst children! We were teenagers!"

"The song didn't help either," Brandy then quipped, adding, "We were fighting over a boy!"

Check out more on the tour details here.





