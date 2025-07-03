Bangers We Mistakenly Thought Were Sung By Black People

British singer and songwriter Lisa Stansfield, wearing a black jacket, with her 'Best Newcomer' award in the press room of the inaugural Billboard Music Awards, held at Barker Hangar at Santa Monica Airport in Santa Monica, California, 26th November 1990. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

It’s officially cookout season! With the forthcoming display of fire works, the long-awaited smell of grilled meats, and summertime fun right around the corner, it got us thinking about all the BBQs, kickbacks and countless get-togethers we'll have this season.

More specifically, it also got us thinking about the music that'll no doubt be blasting from our speakers and which songs we absolutely love that were made by people who traditionally wouldn't have an invite. You know, some of our white brothers and sisters like Bobby Caldwell and Amy Winehouse whose soulful voices had us thinking they were melanated this whole time.

Granted we’ve already highlighted songs we mistakingly thought were sung by Black people, but in the spirit of the season and because we felt like there were some we missed, we’re doing it again!

Here are more songs that were sung by white people who sounded Black.

Bobby Caldwell -- "What You Won't Do for Love"

https://youtu.be/n9DmdAwUbxc?si=q4tmEj6C6wvOA-Hu

Even though we know he's white NOW, learning that the person behind this beloved Black(ish) hit was a white man from Miami is still such a shock to the system. We didn't know they got down like that over there, but we'll always be here for it!

Jon B -- "They Don't Know"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y5pD4nBabMk&list=RDy5pD4nBabMk&start_radio=1

It should be illegal for Jon B not to be Black because the way his silky smooth vocals dripped all over this song was just too good. What do you mean he's not a brother?? He's about to be an adopted one for sure, now!

Color Me Badd -- "I Wanna Sex You Up"

https://youtu.be/Oxu3pq319r0?si=1glZ_h4Pz_IsG_Ek

Now, technically one member of this group is Black, but the lead singer is a WHITE MAN. And given the fact that this song blew up way back when and is rather, erm, suggestive: all we can say is "go 'head white boy!"

Big Mountain -- "Baby I Love Your Way"

https://youtu.be/IWIxA7M_-ZA?si=86qlElVhFn00Qz_Q

This Reggae cover has been etched in all our brains for years now. So imagine the shock we felt when we realized that the singer for this song and the man who originally wrote it were both white!

Lisa Stansfield -- "All Around the World"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JVuuatjHGnY&list=RDJVuuatjHGnY&start_radio=1

(Author's note: This was a true shock to me because I've heard this song sooo many times and if nobody ever told me Lisa Stansfield was white, I would've never guessed it. Good for you girl, you had a hit on your hands!)

Amy Winehouse -- "Rehab"

https://youtu.be/KUmZp8pR1uc?si=hCySAGfrvtWv1oMm

It’s unfortunate that Amy Winehouse died at such a young age. But the one thing she left behind was her amazing voice. This British singer had the soul of some of the greatest R&B singers of all time. If you never got a look at her face, you would think she had a different skin color.

Rick Astley -- “Never Gonna Give You Up”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQw4w9WgXcQ

Whenever I think of the 1980s, this is the first song that comes to mind. It’s such a great and timeless song. It always baffled me that a man as white as Rick Astley could sound like Barry White.

Dan Hartman -- “I Can Dream About You”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=621Nk3Ubz4A

This is another song that defines what the 80s. This song was made for the 1984 movie Streets of Fire and performed by a Black group created just for the film. No wonder people thought Dan Hartman was Black.

Yazoo -- “Don’t Go”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_sQGwDeambg

Seeing a pattern here. These songs from the 1980s had a tendency to be extremely soulful, no matter if you were Black or white. Yazoo was no exception.

Culture Club -- “It’s A Miracle”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YewVugPHon4

Although it shouldn’t be, it was always shocking when a singer from the UK has the soul of a Black-American singer. That’s the case with Culture Club and their lead singer Boy George.

Alicia Bridges -- I Love The Nightlife”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=umAurdHLNzU

If you’re going to a 70s theme party, this 1978 song from Alicia Bridges will definitely get you in the mood.

Joss Stone -- “Tell Me Bout It”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IhUmko2z_ds

I think it’s more baffling that Joss Stone is white and from the UL considering the sound of her voice. Just listen to this 2007 beat. I hear a little bit of Aretha Franklin. Just a bit. Do you?

Jess Glynne -- “My Love”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qjsQsmZ23VM

What is it with these white English singers? I’m starting to think they have more soul than some singers in the United States.

Boz Scaggs -- “Lowdown”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I-hKBmTAADo

Forget his voice, when the track begins I think I’m listening to a classic song from Earth, Wind & Fire. The soul doesn’t just come out in his voice, it also comes out in the production of this song.

Steely Dan -- “Peg”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LI7NDDQLvbo

Nobody would think that Steely Dan is a rock band from the 1970s based on this song alone. It sounds more like a jazzy soul than it does a rock track.

Wild Cherry -- “Play That Funky Music”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BHcYFxU4fMo

If a song like “Never Wanna Give You Up,” defined the 80s, this track defines the 70s. As we all know, it was all about the funk at that time. Even the hairstyles of the group members look like they almost wanted to be Black.

Ambrosia -- “How Much I Feel”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hQB5qpxcixc

For a 1970s Rock band, they had their fair amount of soulful records, and this track was possibly their best example.

The Doobie Brothers -- “What a Fool Believes”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qKYQNtF11eg

Michael McDonald can blow. Enough said.

Steve Winwood -- “Higher Love”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k9olaIio3l8

Not only does he sound Black, but based on the music video for this track, it looks like he also had an affinity for Black women considering Chaka Khan sang backup vocals on the song and most of the dancers are Black. Good on him.

Player -- “Baby Come Back”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hn-enjcgV1o

This song of the 1970s has had a resurgence multiple times in popular culture. I always assumed it was performed by a Black soul group, but I was so wrong.

Michael Bolton -- “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YFood_bTOX4

Michael Bolton is well-known for his popular hard rock and soul-ish voice. You either smile or roll your eyes when listening to him during a dentist visit.

Tom Jones -- “It’s Not Unusual”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k-HdGnzYdFQ

We all know and love this voice master. But did you know people still think this Welsh singer is Black? He even started wondering and recently took a DNA test.

Simply Red -- “Holding Back the Years”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yG07WSu7Q9w

There is so much soul in this classic song that one of editor at the Root said her Black grandfather assumed the singer was a Black woman and she had to tell him it was a little red-haired Irish guy.