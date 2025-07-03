Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

Search
, ,

Bangers We Mistakenly Thought Were Sung By Black People

Before you press play on that playlist, check out some more of the best Blue-eyed soul singers you never knew were white!

By










Published

British singer and songwriter Lisa Stansfield, wearing a black jacket, with her 'Best Newcomer' award in the press room of the inaugural Billboard Music Awards, held at Barker Hangar at Santa Monica Airport in Santa Monica, California, 26th November 1990. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

It’s officially cookout season! With the forthcoming display of fire works, the long-awaited smell of grilled meats, and summertime fun right around the corner, it got us thinking about all the BBQs, kickbacks and countless get-togethers we'll have this season.

Suggested Reading

Video will return here when scrolled back into view
Trump’s Tariffs Might Stick Around. What Should We Buy Now?
view video
Trump’s Tariffs Might Stick Around. What Should We Buy Now?

More specifically, it also got us thinking about the music that'll no doubt be blasting from our speakers and which songs we absolutely love that were made by people who traditionally wouldn't have an invite. You know, some of our white brothers and sisters like Bobby Caldwell and Amy Winehouse whose soulful voices had us thinking they were melanated this whole time.

Granted we’ve already highlighted songs we mistakingly thought were sung by Black people, but in the spirit of the season and because we felt like there were some we missed, we’re doing it again!

Here are more songs that were sung by white people who sounded Black.

Bobby Caldwell -- "What You Won't Do for Love"

https://youtu.be/n9DmdAwUbxc?si=q4tmEj6C6wvOA-Hu

Even though we know he's white NOW, learning that the person behind this beloved Black(ish) hit was a white man from Miami is still such a shock to the system. We didn't know they got down like that over there, but we'll always be here for it!

Jon B -- "They Don't Know"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y5pD4nBabMk&list=RDy5pD4nBabMk&start_radio=1

It should be illegal for Jon B not to be Black because the way his silky smooth vocals dripped all over this song was just too good. What do you mean he's not a brother?? He's about to be an adopted one for sure, now!

Color Me Badd -- "I Wanna Sex You Up"

https://youtu.be/Oxu3pq319r0?si=1glZ_h4Pz_IsG_Ek

Now, technically one member of this group is Black, but the lead singer is a WHITE MAN. And given the fact that this song blew up way back when and is rather, erm, suggestive: all we can say is "go 'head white boy!"

Big Mountain -- "Baby I Love Your Way"

https://youtu.be/IWIxA7M_-ZA?si=86qlElVhFn00Qz_Q

This Reggae cover has been etched in all our brains for years now. So imagine the shock we felt when we realized that the singer for this song and the man who originally wrote it were both white!

Lisa Stansfield -- "All Around the World"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JVuuatjHGnY&list=RDJVuuatjHGnY&start_radio=1

(Author's note: This was a true shock to me because I've heard this song sooo many times and if nobody ever told me Lisa Stansfield was white, I would've never guessed it. Good for you girl, you had a hit on your hands!)

Amy Winehouse -- "Rehab"

https://youtu.be/KUmZp8pR1uc?si=hCySAGfrvtWv1oMm

It’s unfortunate that Amy Winehouse died at such a young age. But the one thing she left behind was her amazing voice. This British singer had the soul of some of the greatest R&B singers of all time. If you never got a look at her face, you would think she had a different skin color.

Rick Astley -- “Never Gonna Give You Up”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQw4w9WgXcQ

Whenever I think of the 1980s, this is the first song that comes to mind. It’s such a great and timeless song. It always baffled me that a man as white as Rick Astley could sound like Barry White.

Dan Hartman -- “I Can Dream About You”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=621Nk3Ubz4A

This is another song that defines what the 80s. This song was made for the 1984 movie Streets of Fire and performed by a Black group created just for the film. No wonder people thought Dan Hartman was Black.

Yazoo -- “Don’t Go”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_sQGwDeambg

Seeing a pattern here. These songs from the 1980s had a tendency to be extremely soulful, no matter if you were Black or white. Yazoo was no exception.

Culture Club -- “It’s A Miracle”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YewVugPHon4

Although it shouldn’t be, it was always shocking when a singer from the UK has the soul of a Black-American singer. That’s the case with Culture Club and their lead singer Boy George.

Alicia Bridges -- I Love The Nightlife”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=umAurdHLNzU

If you’re going to a 70s theme party, this 1978 song from Alicia Bridges will definitely get you in the mood.

Joss Stone -- “Tell Me Bout It”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IhUmko2z_ds

I think it’s more baffling that Joss Stone is white and from the UL considering the sound of her voice. Just listen to this 2007 beat. I hear a little bit of Aretha Franklin. Just a bit. Do you?

Jess Glynne -- “My Love”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qjsQsmZ23VM

What is it with these white English singers? I’m starting to think they have more soul than some singers in the United States.

Boz Scaggs -- “Lowdown”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I-hKBmTAADo

Forget his voice, when the track begins I think I’m listening to a classic song from Earth, Wind & Fire. The soul doesn’t just come out in his voice, it also comes out in the production of this song.

Steely Dan -- “Peg”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LI7NDDQLvbo

Nobody would think that Steely Dan is a rock band from the 1970s based on this song alone. It sounds more like a jazzy soul than it does a rock track.

Wild Cherry -- “Play That Funky Music”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BHcYFxU4fMo

If a song like “Never Wanna Give You Up,” defined the 80s, this track defines the 70s. As we all know, it was all about the funk at that time. Even the hairstyles of the group members look like they almost wanted to be Black.

Ambrosia -- “How Much I Feel”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hQB5qpxcixc

For a 1970s Rock band, they had their fair amount of soulful records, and this track was possibly their best example.

The Doobie Brothers -- “What a Fool Believes”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qKYQNtF11eg

Michael McDonald can blow. Enough said.

Steve Winwood -- “Higher Love”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k9olaIio3l8

Not only does he sound Black, but based on the music video for this track, it looks like he also had an affinity for Black women considering Chaka Khan sang backup vocals on the song and most of the dancers are Black. Good on him.

Player -- “Baby Come Back”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hn-enjcgV1o

This song of the 1970s has had a resurgence multiple times in popular culture. I always assumed it was performed by a Black soul group, but I was so wrong.

Michael Bolton -- “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YFood_bTOX4

Michael Bolton is well-known for his popular hard rock and soul-ish voice. You either smile or roll your eyes when listening to him during a dentist visit.

Tom Jones -- “It’s Not Unusual”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k-HdGnzYdFQ

We all know and love this voice master. But did you know people still think this Welsh singer is Black? He even started wondering and recently took a DNA test.

Simply Red -- “Holding Back the Years”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yG07WSu7Q9w

There is so much soul in this classic song that one of editor at the Root said her Black grandfather assumed the singer was a Black woman and she had to tell him it was a little red-haired Irish guy.

Straight From The Root

Sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Latest from The Root

Take a Look Inside Michael Jordan's Former Chicago-Area Mansion, Which You Can Now Airbnb For This Heart-Clutching Price

Take a Look Inside Michael Jordan’s Former Chicago-Area Mansion, Which You Can Now Airbnb For This Heart-Clutching Price

The iconic basketball player's old ultra-luxury living pad in Chicago can be your home for a massive price ...
Continue Reading
Screenshot: YouTube

Take a Peek Inside Diddy’s $50 Million Miami Mansion He Offered Up As Collateral

Security allegedly ramped up at his Star Island mansion following his July 2 verdicts in the event that he was granted bail. He wasn't ...
Continue Reading

Diddy's Best Friend Charlie Liucci is Being <i>Loud</i> About His Next Moves Will Be Following Acquittal

Diddy’s Best Friend Charlie Liucci is Being Loud About His Next Moves Will Be Following Acquittal

He's been spotted wearing "FREE PUFF" merch, now, Charlie Liucci has an inside scoop on what Diddy will do once released ...
Continue Reading
How Baltimore Beat 'The Wire' Homicide Curse Under This Black Mayor

How Baltimore Beat ‘The Wire’ Homicide Curse Under This Black Mayor

Violent crime has plagued Baltimore for generations, and "The Wire's" depiction of drug and gang life surely hasn't helped... but there's hope ...
Continue Reading
Best Self-Help Reads for Black Resilience in Uncertain Times

Best Self-Help Reads for Black Resilience in Uncertain Times

In these challenging times, these books can give you the hope you need ...
Continue Reading
'Hey Google' and Other Voice Assistants Are Terrifying Children and Confusing Bemused Parents

‘Hey Google’ and Other Voice Assistants Are Terrifying Children and Confusing Bemused Parents

Social media is buzzing about the strange reaction kids are having to smart speakers in their homes ...
Continue Reading
Internet Believes Eerie Photo Predicted Black Fort Worth Family's Tragedy

Internet Believes Eerie Photo Predicted Black Fort Worth Family’s Tragedy

A big rig driver admitted he fell asleep at the wheel in Kaufman County before he collided with stopped traffic ...
Continue Reading
Why Philadelphia is Going Viral For Streets That Look Like a Landfill

Why Philadelphia is Going Viral For Streets That Look Like a Landfill

Libraries are closed, the medical examiner's office has a backlog of bodies, and trash is piling up everywhere ...
Continue Reading
How Bakari Sellers Just Got the Ultimate Revenge on His MAGA CNN Colleague

How Bakari Sellers Just Got the Ultimate Revenge on His MAGA CNN Colleague

Sellers and Jennings often go back and forth on the CNN show, and this was only amplified when Jennings asked Sellers not to touch him during one viral interaction from December ...
Continue Reading
The Scary Reason 'American Idol' Winner Jamal Roberts Declined a Key to This Southern Town

The Scary Reason ‘American Idol’ Winner Jamal Roberts Declined a Key to This Southern Town

While Roberts' reasoning is understandable, it's a shame he had to make the decision in the first place ...
Continue Reading
A Black Mom Posted Video of a Terrifying Exchange She had with Police in Delaware

A Black Mom Posted Video of a Terrifying Exchange She had with Police in Delaware

Black Mom Says Cops Approached Her and Her Children With Guns Drawn ...
Continue Reading
Why Are There Still Black People Listening To R. Kelly At The Summer Cookouts -- And What Does That Say About Us?

Why Are There Still Black People Listening To R. Kelly At The Summer Cookouts — And What Does That Say About Us?

Despite convictions and backlash, his music continues to collect streams. Why is the "Pied Piper" still on the cookout playlist? ...
Continue Reading
How Diddy Could Still End Up With a Long Sentence, Despite The Acquittals

How Diddy Could Still End Up With a Long Sentence, Despite The Acquittals

Even with credit for time served, Diddy, 55, wouldn’t be free to break out the baby oil until 2031 ...
Continue Reading
Why the Internet is Convinced Stephen A. Smith's And His Daughter Samantha Are Twins

Why the Internet is Convinced Stephen A. Smith’s And His Daughter Samantha Are Twins

Samantha Smith is the spitting image of her controversial sports commentator dad ...
Continue Reading
Flint's Water Crisis Ends With A Major Development

Flint’s Water Crisis Ends With A Major Development

This milestone marks a record for one of the worst water crises in the nation's history ...
Continue Reading
NBA's Mike Beasley's Alleged Gambling Issues Have Him Owing Money to <i>Who??</i>

NBA’s Mike Beasley’s Alleged Gambling Issues Have Him Owing Money to Who??

The amount of money Beasley apparently owes to his barber is insane ...
Continue Reading
Diddy's Dramatic Reaction to His Trial Verdict Says it All...

Diddy’s Dramatic Reaction to His Trial Verdict Says it All…

After giving death stares to reporters and throwing up heart symbols to his children throughout the trial, Diddy's demeanor has taken a turn ...
Continue Reading
Lizzo Reveals The Meals She Ate To Lose 100 Pounds

Lizzo Reveals The Meals She Ate To Lose 100 Pounds

The popular singer is finally sharing some secrets behind her amazing weight loss journey and we're taking notes! ...
Continue Reading
Seven Singers That Black People Swear Can Sing, But We Know They Can't

Seven Singers That Black People Swear Can Sing, But We Know They Can’t

Can we have a frank and honest conversation? It is time we told the truth ...
Continue Reading
Halle Bailey Debuts Potential New Man Amid DDG Drama and the Internet Says It's About Time!

Halle Bailey Debuts Potential New Man Amid DDG Drama and the Internet Says It’s About Time!

Bailey appears to be basking in her newfound happiness and a newfound man. And the social media streets are hot about it! ...
Continue Reading

More From The Root