Why The Kardashians Couldn't Destroy These 2 Black Women

Entertainment

Why The Kardashians Couldn't Destroy These 2 Black Women

The Kardashian-Jenner crew almost canceled them, but here's why Blac Chyna and Jordyn Woods are thriving.

By
Amira Castilla
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Why The Kardashians Couldn&#39;t Destroy These 2 Black Women
Photo: Raymond Hall / Contributor (Getty Images), Natasha Campos / Contributor (Getty Images)

Black men (and a few white men) who lay destroyed before the Kardashian-Jenner crew are legend or should we say legion, but we can’t say the same about Black women. Take these two young ladies who went from being besties to enemies to the Kar-Jen sisters but not only lived to tell the story, as the saying goes, but are recreating new fresh chapters of their own. Blac Chyna and Jordyn Woods almost had their lives ruined. Others, especially men, can’t say that they’re doing too well after facing the wrath of the Calabassas girls, but Jordyn and Blac Chyna fought through! Here’s a timeline that lays out their lives during and after their Kar-Jen affairs!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 19

2012-Jordyn Woods Meets Kylie Jenner

2012-Jordyn Woods Meets Kylie Jenner

Image for article titled Why The Kardashians Couldn&#39;t Destroy These 2 Black Women
Photo: Allen Berezovsky / Contributor (Getty Images)

Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner met in 2012 through their mutual friend, Jaden Smith. Wood’s father worked on the set of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. By the next year, the two were basically inseparable.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 19

2014- Blac Chyna Breaks Up With Tyga

2014- Blac Chyna Breaks Up With Tyga

Image for article titled Why The Kardashians Couldn&#39;t Destroy These 2 Black Women
Photo: Denise Truscello / Contributor (Getty Images), Craig Barritt / Stringer (Getty Images)

Before Kylie Jenner controversially started dating Tyga in 2014, he was dating and had a child with Angela White, better known as Blac Chyna, who was known for being a stripper, starring in music videos, and having a makeup line. She was also friends with Kim K ...until Kylie snatched up Tyga.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 19

2015- Jordyn Supports Kylie’s Business Ventures

2015- Jordyn Supports Kylie’s Business Ventures

Image for article titled Why The Kardashians Couldn&#39;t Destroy These 2 Black Women
Photo: Vivien Killilea / Contributor (Getty Images)

Jordyn started hanging out with the whole Kardashian-Jenner family, supporting their brands and attending the KimYe wedding in 2014, and appearing at fashion shows together.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 19

2016- Blac Chyna Confirms Relationship with Rob Kardashian

2016- Blac Chyna Confirms Relationship with Rob Kardashian

Image for article titled Why The Kardashians Couldn&#39;t Destroy These 2 Black Women
Photo: Prince Williams / Contributor (Getty Images)

Blac Chyna confirmed her relationship on social media and eventually got engaged to Rob Kardashian in 2016, despite the disapproval of the Kar-Jen fam. That same year, the couple welcomed their daughter, Dream.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 19

2017- Jordyn Appears on Life of Kylie

2017- Jordyn Appears on Life of Kylie

Jordyn Woods Feels Like Kylie Jenner’s Tag Along | Life of Kylie | E!

Jordyn appeared several times on E!’s Life of Kylie in 2017. On the show, fans got the opportunity to see the ups and downs of Kylie and Jordyn’s friendship.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 19

2017- Rob Kardashian Exposes Blac Chyna on Social Media

2017- Rob Kardashian Exposes Blac Chyna on Social Media

Image for article titled Why The Kardashians Couldn&#39;t Destroy These 2 Black Women
Photo: Gabe Ginsberg / Contributor (Getty Images)

Throughout 2016 and the beginning of 2017, Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian had a series of break-ups and make-ups. In July 2017, Rob Kardashian took to Instagram to expose Blac Chyna for cheating, as well as posting naked pictures of her and accusing her of abusing drugs and alcohol.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 19

2017- Blac Chyna Sues Kardashian Family and Gets Restraining Order

2017- Blac Chyna Sues Kardashian Family and Gets Restraining Order

Image for article titled Why The Kardashians Couldn&#39;t Destroy These 2 Black Women
Photo: PG/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images), Leon Bennett / Contributor (Getty Images)

The same year, Blac Chyna was granted several restraining orders against Rob. The parties sued each other back and forth until she filed a lawsuit in October 2017 against the whole Kardashian family for destroying her image. She believed that the Kardashian-Jenners caused her to lose a significant amount of money and also get the reality show Rob & Chyna canceled.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 19

2018- Jordyn and Kylie’s Friendship Stronger Than Ever

2018- Jordyn and Kylie’s Friendship Stronger Than Ever

Image for article titled Why The Kardashians Couldn&#39;t Destroy These 2 Black Women
Photo: Emma McIntyre / Staff (Getty Images)

In 2018, Jordyn was in Kylie’s viral pregnancy announcement video. The duo also lived together and had a KYLIE X JORDAN collab for Kylie Cosmetics.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 19

February 2019- Jordyn and Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

February 2019- Jordyn and Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Image for article titled Why The Kardashians Couldn&#39;t Destroy These 2 Black Women
Photo: Theo Wargo / Staff (Getty Images), George Pimentel / Contributor (Getty Images)

In the scandal of the year, news broke that Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe Kardashian with Kylie’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. Thompson, who already had a history of cheating on, Khloe, initially denied the allegations. The Kardashians began slowly unfollowing Jordyn on social media in the days after reports came out about the two.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 19

March 2019- Red Table Talk

March 2019- Red Table Talk

Jordyn Woods on Red Table Talk: The Biggest Reveals

After months of Jordyn and her family facing harassment, Jordyn went on Red Table Talk to set the record straight. According to Woods, she was at his house for an afterparty and he kissed her as she was leaving the party. She admits that she was interacting too close to him that night, which made the situation look worse than it was. She denies ever sleeping with him or having any type of relationship with him.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 19

July 2019- Jordyn’s Acting Debut and More Business Ventures

July 2019- Jordyn’s Acting Debut and More Business Ventures

Image for article titled Why The Kardashians Couldn&#39;t Destroy These 2 Black Women
Photo: Eric McCandless / Contributor (Getty Images)

Instead of backing down and letting the drama ruin her image, Jordyn immediately started to pivot and make a name for herself. She made her acting debut as the character, Dee in Grown-ish.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 19

2020- The Masked Singer

2020- The Masked Singer

Kangaroo sings “Dancing On My Own” by Robyn | THE MASKED SINGER | SEASON 3

Jordyn competed as the kangaroo on The Masked Singer in 2020. Her raspy, alto voice shocked the judges, lasting several episodes before getting eliminated in April. She also began dating Karl-Anthony Towns this year.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 19

April 2022- May 2022- Kardashian Vs. Blac Chyna Trial

April 2022- May 2022- Kardashian Vs. Blac Chyna Trial

Image for article titled Why The Kardashians Couldn&#39;t Destroy These 2 Black Women
Photo: Kevin Mazur/MG22 / Contributor (Getty Images), Albert L. Ortega / Contributor (Getty Images)

Blac Chyna filed a defamation lawsuit against Kris Jenner, Kyle Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian and the trial officially began in April 2022 and came to a verdict two weeks later, in May. The Kardashian-Jenners were found not guilty of defamation resulting in monetary damages for Blac Chyna.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 19

May 2022- Blac Chyna Gets Baptized and Shuts Down OnlyFans

May 2022- Blac Chyna Gets Baptized and Shuts Down OnlyFans

Image for article titled Why The Kardashians Couldn&#39;t Destroy These 2 Black Women
Photo: Screen grab from People.com (Other)

Blac Chyna, now going by her birth name, Angela White, was baptized on her birthday, May 11, 2022. Her new walk with Christ has also included shutting down her OnlyFans account which made her about one million dollars per year.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 19

2023- Angela White, Cutting Off Tokyo Toni, and Surgeries Reversed

2023- Angela White, Cutting Off Tokyo Toni, and Surgeries Reversed

Image for article titled Why The Kardashians Couldn&#39;t Destroy These 2 Black Women
Photo: Raymond Hall / Contributor (Getty Images), Prince Williams / Contributor (Getty Images)

Angela White has been documenting the process of reversing the cosmetic surgeries that she started when she was only nineteen. Her plastic surgeon spent eight hours removing all of the silicone from her rear end. She revealed that there were 1,250 CCs (cubic centimeters) of silicon in her butt, which compares to a 2-liter bottle of Coca-Cola. She lost over tem pounds just from the silicone in her butt removed. White also got her breast implants removed, her cheek, lips, and jawline fillers dissolved, and a Baphomet tattoo on her hip lasered away.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 19

2023- Angela White Cuts Off Tokyo Toni

2023- Angela White Cuts Off Tokyo Toni

Image for article titled Why The Kardashians Couldn&#39;t Destroy These 2 Black Women
Photo: Arnold Turner / Stringer (Getty Images)

Her mother, Tokyo Toni, is possibly Angela’s most vocal critic and hater. Tokyo Toni uses social media to call out her daughter’s lifestyle, relationships, her looks, and more. In March 2023, she called people “clowns” for cheering on her daughter for getting her fillers and implants removed. Angela has now claimed to have blocked her mother from communicating with her and is instead praying for her and loving her from afar.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 19

2023- Jordyn Doing Better Than Ever

2023- Jordyn Doing Better Than Ever

Image for article titled Why The Kardashians Couldn&#39;t Destroy These 2 Black Women
Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

About four years after the Tristan Thompson drama, Woods is now a business owner with her own clothing line called Woods by Jordyn. She is also a beauty influencer. For her 25th birthday, Karl-Anthony Towns offered to start up two businesses of her choice. In March 2023, she took to Instagram to tease a new business venture!

Advertisement

19 / 19