Why The Kardashians Couldn't Destroy These 2 Black Women

Black men (and a few white men) who lay destroyed before the Kardashian-Jenner crew are legend or should we say legion, but we can’t say the same about Black women. Take these two young ladies who went from being besties to enemies to the Kar-Jen sisters but not only lived to tell the story, as the saying goes, but are recreating new fresh chapters of their own. Blac Chyna and Jordyn Woods almost had their lives ruined. Others, especially men, can’t say that they’re doing too well after facing the wrath of the Calabassas girls, but Jordyn and Blac Chyna fought through! Here’s a timeline that lays out their lives during and after their Kar-Jen affairs!