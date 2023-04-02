Why The Kardashians Couldn't Destroy These 2 Black Women

Black men (and a few white men) who lay destroyed before the Kardashian-Jenner crew are legend or should we say legion, but we can’t say the same about Black women. Take these two young ladies who went from being besties to enemies to the Kar-Jen sisters but not only lived to tell the story, as the saying goes, but are recreating new fresh chapters of their own. Blac Chyna and Jordyn Woods almost had their lives ruined. Others, especially men, can’t say that they’re doing too well after facing the wrath of the Calabassas girls, but Jordyn and Blac Chyna fought through! Here’s a timeline that lays out their lives during and after their Kar-Jen affairs!
2012-Jordyn Woods Meets Kylie Jenner
Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner met in 2012 through their mutual friend, Jaden Smith. Wood’s father worked on the set of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. By the next year, the two were basically inseparable.
2014- Blac Chyna Breaks Up With Tyga
Before Kylie Jenner controversially started dating Tyga in 2014, he was dating and had a child with Angela White, better known as Blac Chyna, who was known for being a stripper, starring in music videos, and having a makeup line. She was also friends with Kim K ...until Kylie snatched up Tyga.
2015- Jordyn Supports Kylie’s Business Ventures
Jordyn started hanging out with the whole Kardashian-Jenner family, supporting their brands and attending the KimYe wedding in 2014, and appearing at fashion shows together.
2016- Blac Chyna Confirms Relationship with Rob Kardashian
Blac Chyna confirmed her relationship on social media and eventually got engaged to Rob Kardashian in 2016, despite the disapproval of the Kar-Jen fam. That same year, the couple welcomed their daughter, Dream.
2017- Jordyn Appears on Life of Kylie
Jordyn appeared several times on E!’s Life of Kylie in 2017. On the show, fans got the opportunity to see the ups and downs of Kylie and Jordyn’s friendship.
2017- Rob Kardashian Exposes Blac Chyna on Social Media
Throughout 2016 and the beginning of 2017, Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian had a series of break-ups and make-ups. In July 2017, Rob Kardashian took to Instagram to expose Blac Chyna for cheating, as well as posting naked pictures of her and accusing her of abusing drugs and alcohol.
2017- Blac Chyna Sues Kardashian Family and Gets Restraining Order
The same year, Blac Chyna was granted several restraining orders against Rob. The parties sued each other back and forth until she filed a lawsuit in October 2017 against the whole Kardashian family for destroying her image. She believed that the Kardashian-Jenners caused her to lose a significant amount of money and also get the reality show Rob & Chyna canceled.
2018- Jordyn and Kylie’s Friendship Stronger Than Ever
In 2018, Jordyn was in Kylie’s viral pregnancy announcement video. The duo also lived together and had a KYLIE X JORDAN collab for Kylie Cosmetics.
February 2019- Jordyn and Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal
In the scandal of the year, news broke that Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe Kardashian with Kylie’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. Thompson, who already had a history of cheating on, Khloe, initially denied the allegations. The Kardashians began slowly unfollowing Jordyn on social media in the days after reports came out about the two.
March 2019- Red Table Talk
After months of Jordyn and her family facing harassment, Jordyn went on Red Table Talk to set the record straight. According to Woods, she was at his house for an afterparty and he kissed her as she was leaving the party. She admits that she was interacting too close to him that night, which made the situation look worse than it was. She denies ever sleeping with him or having any type of relationship with him.
July 2019- Jordyn’s Acting Debut and More Business Ventures
Instead of backing down and letting the drama ruin her image, Jordyn immediately started to pivot and make a name for herself. She made her acting debut as the character, Dee in Grown-ish.
2020- The Masked Singer
Jordyn competed as the kangaroo on The Masked Singer in 2020. Her raspy, alto voice shocked the judges, lasting several episodes before getting eliminated in April. She also began dating Karl-Anthony Towns this year.
April 2022- May 2022- Kardashian Vs. Blac Chyna Trial
Blac Chyna filed a defamation lawsuit against Kris Jenner, Kyle Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian and the trial officially began in April 2022 and came to a verdict two weeks later, in May. The Kardashian-Jenners were found not guilty of defamation resulting in monetary damages for Blac Chyna.
May 2022- Blac Chyna Gets Baptized and Shuts Down OnlyFans
Blac Chyna, now going by her birth name, Angela White, was baptized on her birthday, May 11, 2022. Her new walk with Christ has also included shutting down her OnlyFans account which made her about one million dollars per year.
2023- Angela White, Cutting Off Tokyo Toni, and Surgeries Reversed
Angela White has been documenting the process of reversing the cosmetic surgeries that she started when she was only nineteen. Her plastic surgeon spent eight hours removing all of the silicone from her rear end. She revealed that there were 1,250 CCs (cubic centimeters) of silicon in her butt, which compares to a 2-liter bottle of Coca-Cola. She lost over tem pounds just from the silicone in her butt removed. White also got her breast implants removed, her cheek, lips, and jawline fillers dissolved, and a Baphomet tattoo on her hip lasered away.
2023- Angela White Cuts Off Tokyo Toni
Her mother, Tokyo Toni, is possibly Angela’s most vocal critic and hater. Tokyo Toni uses social media to call out her daughter’s lifestyle, relationships, her looks, and more. In March 2023, she called people “clowns” for cheering on her daughter for getting her fillers and implants removed. Angela has now claimed to have blocked her mother from communicating with her and is instead praying for her and loving her from afar.
2023- Jordyn Doing Better Than Ever
About four years after the Tristan Thompson drama, Woods is now a business owner with her own clothing line called Woods by Jordyn. She is also a beauty influencer. For her 25th birthday, Karl-Anthony Towns offered to start up two businesses of her choice. In March 2023, she took to Instagram to tease a new business venture!