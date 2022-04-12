If you were looking for more proof of Rihanna’s impeccable fashion sense, then look no further than to her latest magazine cover.

Stunning in a monochrome, lacey, Alaïa bodysuit and gloves for the May issue of Vogue magazine, this mother-to-be has long been the foreteller of fashion. But her eye-popping pregnancy style is traditionally deviant—to say the least—but undoubtedly intentional from the start.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, ‘There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle,’” Rihanna explained to Vogue’s Chioma Nnadi. “I’m sorry—it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.”

She continued: “I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women. My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”

And hiding her bump she has not been, the ANTI artist has been giving us a glimpse of her future son or daughter since those iconic pics of her and boyfriend A$AP Rocky went viral back in January. Rihanna reflected on her relationship with the “Fashion Killa” rapper, explaining that it initially took a while for Rocky to get “out of the friend zone,” but thanks to a long but insightful road trip from LA to New York back in summer of 2020, things soon changed.

“I love the simple things but also the grand adventures,” she said. “There’s no pretentious my-brand-your-brand bullshit, it’s just us living. I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side.”

She later added, “What I love the most about us? Transparency with everything: how we’re feeling, what our goals are, what our fears and insecurities are. The vulnerability to be able to say what you feel about each other.”

The latter sentiment is paramount given the tough but beautiful task of bringing a child into this world and rearing them in addition to building and running multiple global empires. And while the “Rude Boy” singer has been “able to manage” most of her pregnancy symptoms, balance is one challenge she’s still admittedly trying to get a good grasp on.

“Balance is one of my biggest challenges and always has been,” she explained. “And now there’s another human being coming into play, it changes what that means again. Still, I have businesses that aren’t going to run themselves. My mom handled the three of us with not even close to the amount of resources that I have, so I can absolutely do it. What it looks like? I’m not sure.”

Of her forthcoming child, she added: “They’re going to teach me more than I could ever teach them. And I want them to go for it. I want to see who they are in the world, who they become,” she says. “Because I’m just here to keep them on the rails—a passenger as much as the driver.”

