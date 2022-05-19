Congratulations are in order to ANTI singer Rihanna and boyfriend and rapper A$AP Rocky who have reportedly welcomed their first child together!

The fashionably famous couple are now parents to a baby boy who came into the world on May 13, according to TMZ who first reported the news. (This means they now have a Taurus child and all I’ve got to say is: WOW. What an elite sign—and I should know because I too am a May Taurus but I digress.)

News of the “Diamonds” singer’s pregnancy lit the internet aflame as did the picture she used for her announcement which showed her donning a vintage, pink Chanel silk puffer jacket, strategically leaving the bottom buttons undone to show off her baby bump as proud papa to-be Rocky held her hand and smiled. In one photo in particular, the two embraced while he planted a kiss on her forehead.

Advertisement

Prior to this and as previously reported by The Root, the two appeared in a new music video for Rocky’s new song “D.M.B.” which sparked more internet chatter about whether or not the two had secretly wed unbeknownst to fans and loyal followers. Just before that, in April, the “Oh Na Na (What’s My Name) singer stunned on the cover of Vogue Magazine and talked about her one of the challenges she’s trying to overcome now that she’s a mother: balance.

“Balance is one of my biggest challenges and always has been,” she explained. “And now there’s another human being coming into play, it changes what that means again. Still, I have businesses that aren’t going to run themselves. My mom handled the three of us with not even close to the amount of resources that I have, so I can absolutely do it. What it looks like? I’m not sure.”

Of her child, she added at the time: “They’re going to teach me more than I could ever teach them. And I want them to go for it. I want to see who they are in the world, who they become. Because I’m just here to keep them on the rails—a passenger as much as the driv er.”

Congratulations again Rih and Rocky and welcome to the world little one!