With absolutely no apologies to Kylie Jenner, Rihanna is actually the country’s youngest woman to become a self-made billionaire.



According to CNBC, the singer/fashion and beauty mogul is now worth $1.4 billion. In April, the “Diamonds” artist made the Forbes billionaire list for the first time. Her wealth primarily comes from her ownership stake in Fenty Beauty, which she owns half of, and lingerie line Savage X Fenty, of which she has a 30 percent stake.

Unlike others, Rih is a true self-made success story, as she comes from a humble background in Barbados. In 2021, the Ocean’s 8 actress told Complex how she hopes to inspire others from similar situations.

“It’s tricky because it’s hard to even accept that’s where you’re at because I know where I’ve come from,” she said. “At the same time, it feels good to be able to inspire young women and boys, who like me, come from humble beginnings, who come from parents who are immigrants or who are immigrants themselves, to be able to do this.”

Perhaps it’s her humble beginnings that have inspired the “We Found Love” singer to pledge most of her wealth to charity.

“My money is not for me; it’s always the thought that I can help someone else,” she told The New York Times’ T Magazine in 2019. “The world can really make you believe that the wrong things are a priority, and it makes you really miss the core of life, what it means to be alive.”

The nine-time Grammy winner definitely has more important things than money to think about right now, as she recently delivered her first child. On May 19, Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed a baby boy. The couple has also had to deal with Rocky’s ongoing legal issues. The “D.M.B.” rapper was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport in April. The LAPD has been investigating his involvement in a Nov. 6 shooting.

We hope all the craziness of the first half of the year has slowed down and Rihanna has a chance to enjoy her family and success.