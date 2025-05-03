Why Can't Folks in Clarksdale, Miss. Watch 'Sinners?' Tom Cruise Wants Viewers to See 'Sinners' End Credit Scenes, Shocking Songs Michael B. Jordan Played Before Sexy 'Sinners' Scenes, TikTok's 'Sinners' Theories, 5 Reasons You Shouldn't Leave 'Sinners' Early, Will We Get a 'Sinners' Cinematic Universe?, Miles Caton as a Child Prodigy and Even More 'Sinners' News

2 / 12
Now That ‘Sinners’ Is A Blockbuster, Why Can’t People in Clarksdale, Mississippi Where the Movie Takes Place, See it? Here’s The Tea!
Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan have proven once again that they’re the duo to watch in Hollywood thanks to the massive success of their new film, “Sinners.” But now fans are pushing them to use their collective power once again but in a completely different way. — Shanelle Genai
“Sinners” is still taking over! And as the viewers continue to take a bite out of Ryan Coogler’s new vampire, horror film, we now know a bit more about how lead star Michael B. Jordan got in the mood for his roles — specifically the intimate ones with his love interests. — Shanelle Genai
Ryan Coogler’s film, Sinners, has received nothing but love since its release last Friday, April 18th. The film is laced with symbolism and hidden meanings that you might miss on the first watch. You can even read our story on The Root about hidden meanings you might have missed in the film. — Mahalia Otshudy
“Sinners” is one of the earliest blockbusters of 2025, and for good reason. The fifth collaboration between director Ryan Coogler and actor Michael B Jordan is also their most ambitious yet, as the ladder plays a pair of twin brothers who battle supernatural forces while opening up a new juke joint in Jim Crow era Mississippi. Below, see five spoiler-free reasons why you should see the movie (and don’t leave until the screen is completely Black). — William Ketchum
“Sinners” is a critical sensation, but more importantly, it’s on the path to financial success for Warner Bros. That means writer/director Ryan Coogler will get the chance few Black filmmakers get: the opportunity to create an extended cinematic universe. — Lawrence Ware
Among the many noteworthy things about Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” is the revelation of Miles Caton, who plays the role of Sammie, the film’s narrative and emotional anchor. Considering how Caton holds up in scenes with Michael B. Jordan and the great Delroy Lindo, folks have been pleasantly shocked that the film is Caton’s very first acting role...in anything! — B.Kadijat Towolawi
Not Everyone is Loving ‘Sinners’...These Folks Break Down Where the Film Goes Wrong, But Do They Have a Point?
Ryan Coogler’s highly anticipated horror adventure “Sinners” had a strong opening weekend. The film grossed $45.6 million domestically and $61 million worldwide, beating out “A Minecraft Movie” to top the box office. The movie’s global debut total is the most any original movie has earned during its opening weekend in the entirety of the 2020s so far. It even scored an impressive 98% with Rotten Tomatoes’ critics and 97% approval from viewers. — Angela Wilson
For the past week, talk about Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” has taken over the internet as folks dissect everything from the soundtrack to what exactly is going on in that last scene. But the latest buzz has been all about the fashion and the colorful COOGI sweater Michael B. Jordan’s character is seen wearing in the film. — Angela Johnson
Spoilers ahead for the movie “Sinners.” — William Ketchum