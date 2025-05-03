Why Can't Folks in Clarksdale, Miss. Watch 'Sinners?' Tom Cruise Wants Viewers to See 'Sinners' End Credit Scenes, Shocking Songs Michael B. Jordan Played Before Sexy 'Sinners' Scenes, TikTok's 'Sinners' Theories, 5 Reasons You Shouldn't Leave 'Sinners' Early, Will We Get a 'Sinners' Cinematic Universe?, Miles Caton as a Child Prodigy and Even More 'Sinners' News

Hidden Symbolism in Ryan Coogler’s Masterpiece Sinners
Movies

The Root wraps up all the "Sinners" news you been missing out on over the past 2 weeks.

By
Phenix S Halley
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Why Can&#39;t Folks in Clarksdale, Miss. Watch &#39;Sinners?&#39; Tom Cruise Wants Viewers to See &#39;Sinners&#39; End Credit Scenes, Shocking Songs Michael B. Jordan Played Before Sexy &#39;Sinners&#39; Scenes, TikTok&#39;s &#39;Sinners&#39; Theories, 5 Reasons You Shouldn&#39;t Leave &#39;Sinners&#39; Early, Will We Get a &#39;Sinners&#39; Cinematic Universe?, Miles Caton as a Child Prodigy and Even More &#39;Sinners&#39; News
Graphic: Images: Dia Dipasupil, Greg Doherty for Paramount Pictures, Gareth Cattermole, TikTok
2 / 12

Now That ‘Sinners’ Is A Blockbuster, Why Can’t People in Clarksdale, Mississippi Where the Movie Takes Place, See it? Here’s The Tea!

Now That ‘Sinners’ Is A Blockbuster, Why Can’t People in Clarksdale, Mississippi Where the Movie Takes Place, See it? Here’s The Tea!

Ryan Coogler, left and Michael B. Jordan attend the Warner Bros Pictures “Sinners” New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on April 03, 2025 in New York City.
Ryan Coogler, left and Michael B. Jordan attend the Warner Bros Pictures “Sinners” New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on April 03, 2025 in New York City.
Photo: Dia Dipasupil (Getty Images)

Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan have proven once again that they’re the duo to watch in Hollywood thanks to the massive success of their new film, “Sinners.” But now fans are pushing them to use their collective power once again but in a completely different way. — Shanelle Genai

Read More

3 / 12

Tom Cruise Wants You to Do This Major Thing for the Movie ‘Sinners’ And He’s Right

Tom Cruise Wants You to Do This Major Thing for the Movie ‘Sinners’ And He’s Right

Tom Cruise attends the Paramount Pictures 2025 CinemaCon Footage Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 03, 2025.
Tom Cruise attends the Paramount Pictures 2025 CinemaCon Footage Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 03, 2025.
Photo: Greg Doherty for Paramount Pictures (Getty Images)

As “Sinners” remains at the number one spot at the box office, it’s getting major love from some major stars, namely Tom Cruise. And his latest move—and what he’s telling people to do is just further proof of that. — Shanelle Genai

Read More

4 / 12

You’ll Never Guess the Songs Michael B. Jordan Played to Get Sexy For His ‘Sinners’ Scenes

You’ll Never Guess the Songs Michael B. Jordan Played to Get Sexy For His ‘Sinners’ Scenes

Michael B. Jordan attends the European premiere of “Sinners” at Cineworld Leicester Square on April 14, 2025 in London, England.
Michael B. Jordan attends the European premiere of “Sinners” at Cineworld Leicester Square on April 14, 2025 in London, England.
Photo: Gareth Cattermole (Getty Images)

“Sinners” is still taking over! And as the viewers continue to take a bite out of Ryan Coogler’s new vampire, horror film, we now know a bit more about how lead star Michael B. Jordan got in the mood for his roles — specifically the intimate ones with his love interests. — Shanelle Genai

Read More

5 / 12

TikTok’s Best and Weirdest ‘Sinners’ Theories

TikTok’s Best and Weirdest ‘Sinners’ Theories

Image for article titled Why Can&#39;t Folks in Clarksdale, Miss. Watch &#39;Sinners?&#39; Tom Cruise Wants Viewers to See &#39;Sinners&#39; End Credit Scenes, Shocking Songs Michael B. Jordan Played Before Sexy &#39;Sinners&#39; Scenes, TikTok&#39;s &#39;Sinners&#39; Theories, 5 Reasons You Shouldn&#39;t Leave &#39;Sinners&#39; Early, Will We Get a &#39;Sinners&#39; Cinematic Universe?, Miles Caton as a Child Prodigy and Even More &#39;Sinners&#39; News
Screenshot: TikTok

Ryan Coogler’s film, Sinners, has received nothing but love since its release last Friday, April 18th. The film is laced with symbolism and hidden meanings that you might miss on the first watch. You can even read our story on The Root about hidden meanings you might have missed in the film. — Mahalia Otshudy

Read More

6 / 12

Five Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Leave ‘Sinners’ Too Early

Five Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Leave ‘Sinners’ Too Early

Image for article titled Why Can&#39;t Folks in Clarksdale, Miss. Watch &#39;Sinners?&#39; Tom Cruise Wants Viewers to See &#39;Sinners&#39; End Credit Scenes, Shocking Songs Michael B. Jordan Played Before Sexy &#39;Sinners&#39; Scenes, TikTok&#39;s &#39;Sinners&#39; Theories, 5 Reasons You Shouldn&#39;t Leave &#39;Sinners&#39; Early, Will We Get a &#39;Sinners&#39; Cinematic Universe?, Miles Caton as a Child Prodigy and Even More &#39;Sinners&#39; News
Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures) (Getty Images)

“Sinners” is one of the earliest blockbusters of 2025, and for good reason. The fifth collaboration between director Ryan Coogler and actor Michael B Jordan is also their most ambitious yet, as the ladder plays a pair of twin brothers who battle supernatural forces while opening up a new juke joint in Jim Crow era Mississippi. Below, see five spoiler-free reasons why you should see the movie (and don’t leave until the screen is completely Black). — William Ketchum

Read More

7 / 12

How Ryan Coogler Could Set Up a ‘Sinners’ Cinematic Universe

How Ryan Coogler Could Set Up a ‘Sinners’ Cinematic Universe

Image for article titled Why Can&#39;t Folks in Clarksdale, Miss. Watch &#39;Sinners?&#39; Tom Cruise Wants Viewers to See &#39;Sinners&#39; End Credit Scenes, Shocking Songs Michael B. Jordan Played Before Sexy &#39;Sinners&#39; Scenes, TikTok&#39;s &#39;Sinners&#39; Theories, 5 Reasons You Shouldn&#39;t Leave &#39;Sinners&#39; Early, Will We Get a &#39;Sinners&#39; Cinematic Universe?, Miles Caton as a Child Prodigy and Even More &#39;Sinners&#39; News
Photo: John Phillips (Getty Images)

“Sinners” is a critical sensation, but more importantly, it’s on the path to financial success for Warner Bros. That means writer/director Ryan Coogler will get the chance few Black filmmakers get: the opportunity to create an extended cinematic universe. — Lawrence Ware

Read More

8 / 12

Wait! ‘Sinners’ Star Miles Caton Was A Child Prodigy On This Television Show With Steve Harvey

Wait! ‘Sinners’ Star Miles Caton Was A Child Prodigy On This Television Show With Steve Harvey

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 13: Miles Caton attends the “Sinners” Photocall on April 13, 2025 in London, England
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 13: Miles Caton attends the “Sinners” Photocall on April 13, 2025 in London, England
Photo: John Phillips (Getty Images)

Among the many noteworthy things about Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” is the revelation of Miles Caton, who plays the role of Sammie, the film’s narrative and emotional anchor. Considering how Caton holds up in scenes with Michael B. Jordan and the great Delroy Lindo, folks have been pleasantly shocked that the film is Caton’s very first acting role...in anything! — B.Kadijat Towolawi

Read More

9 / 12

Not Everyone is Loving ‘Sinners’...These Folks Break Down Where the Film Goes Wrong, But Do They Have a Point?

Not Everyone is Loving ‘Sinners’...These Folks Break Down Where the Film Goes Wrong, But Do They Have a Point?

Hailee Steinfeld, Delroy Lindo, Wunmi Mosaku, Michael B. Jordan, Miles Caton and Ryan Coogler
Hailee Steinfeld, Delroy Lindo, Wunmi Mosaku, Michael B. Jordan, Miles Caton and Ryan Coogler
Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images for SiriusXM (Getty Images)

Ryan Coogler’s highly anticipated horror adventure “Sinners” had a strong opening weekend. The film grossed $45.6 million domestically and $61 million worldwide, beating out “A Minecraft Movie” to top the box office. The movie’s global debut total is the most any original movie has earned during its opening weekend in the entirety of the 2020s so far. It even scored an impressive 98% with Rotten Tomatoes’ critics and 97% approval from viewers. — Angela Wilson

Read More

10 / 12

Why Michael B. Jordan’s ‘COOGI’ Sweater Was a Scene Stealer in ‘Sinners’

Why Michael B. Jordan’s ‘COOGI’ Sweater Was a Scene Stealer in ‘Sinners’

Image for article titled Why Can&#39;t Folks in Clarksdale, Miss. Watch &#39;Sinners?&#39; Tom Cruise Wants Viewers to See &#39;Sinners&#39; End Credit Scenes, Shocking Songs Michael B. Jordan Played Before Sexy &#39;Sinners&#39; Scenes, TikTok&#39;s &#39;Sinners&#39; Theories, 5 Reasons You Shouldn&#39;t Leave &#39;Sinners&#39; Early, Will We Get a &#39;Sinners&#39; Cinematic Universe?, Miles Caton as a Child Prodigy and Even More &#39;Sinners&#39; News
Screenshot: TikTok

For the past week, talk about Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” has taken over the internet as folks dissect everything from the soundtrack to what exactly is going on in that last scene. But the latest buzz has been all about the fashion and the colorful COOGI sweater Michael B. Jordan’s character is seen wearing in the film. — Angela Johnson

Read More

11 / 12

Asian TikTokers Are Talking about That ‘Grace’ Scene In In “Sinners”

Asian TikTokers Are Talking about That ‘Grace’ Scene In In “Sinners”

Image for article titled Why Can&#39;t Folks in Clarksdale, Miss. Watch &#39;Sinners?&#39; Tom Cruise Wants Viewers to See &#39;Sinners&#39; End Credit Scenes, Shocking Songs Michael B. Jordan Played Before Sexy &#39;Sinners&#39; Scenes, TikTok&#39;s &#39;Sinners&#39; Theories, 5 Reasons You Shouldn&#39;t Leave &#39;Sinners&#39; Early, Will We Get a &#39;Sinners&#39; Cinematic Universe?, Miles Caton as a Child Prodigy and Even More &#39;Sinners&#39; News
Photo: Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images (Getty Images)

Spoilers ahead for the movie “Sinners.” — William Ketchum

Read More

12 / 12