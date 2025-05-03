Why Can't Folks in Clarksdale, Miss. Watch 'Sinners?' Tom Cruise Wants Viewers to See 'Sinners' End Credit Scenes, Shocking Songs Michael B. Jordan Played Before Sexy 'Sinners' Scenes, TikTok's 'Sinners' Theories, 5 Reasons You Shouldn't Leave 'Sinners' Early, Will We Get a 'Sinners' Cinematic Universe?, Miles Caton as a Child Prodigy and Even More 'Sinners' News

“Sinners” is one of the earliest blockbusters of 2025, and for good reason. The fifth collaboration between director Ryan Coogler and actor Michael B Jordan is also their most ambitious yet, as the ladder plays a pair of twin brothers who battle supernatural forces while opening up a new juke joint in Jim Crow era Mississippi. Below, see five spoiler-free reasons why you should see the movie (and don’t leave until the screen is completely Black). — William Ketchum

