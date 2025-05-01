Now That 'Sinners' Is A Blockbuster, Why Can't People in Clarksdale, Where the Movie Takes Place, See it? Here's The Tea!

Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan have proven once again that they’re the duo to watch in Hollywood thanks to the massive success of their new film, “Sinners.” But now fans are pushing them to use their collective power once again but in a completely different way.

If you haven’t seen the Southern, vampire-horror film by now (which you should expeditiously), it takes place all the way back in 1932 in Clarksdale, Mississippi. And while the film does a great job at depicting the small Mississippi Delta town and all it has to offer, what you may not know is that the real-life, modern-day citizens who live there won’t even be able to see the film—or at least not locally.

In fact, in an interview published by Capital B News on Wednesday, one resident revealed that he drove nearly 80 miles to go to the nearest theater to see “Sinners” not once, but twice. And the reason why is because Clarksdale doesn’t have a movie theater in town. All three theaters that once used to be there have either closed or been turned into music venues or community use spaces.

As a result of his trek, Tyler Yarbrough decided to create a petition and extend an “open invitation” to Coogler, Jordan, the cast and creative team behind the film to come to Clarksdale. His hope is that they can “walk the streets your [Coogler’s] vision reimagined, to meet the people whose real stories echo through every frame, and to experience firsthand the living, breathing legacy that inspired your work and the people who are sustaining and reimagining its future.”

The 26-year-old community activist is also pushing for Coogler and Jordan to host a public screening and celebration of the film right there in Clarksdale so residents can experience the full-circle moment.

Speaking to Capital B, Yarbrough explained:

“There needs to be a coming home to these Black creators who are making these million-dollar films and being connected with our folks on the ground. I think it’s deeply important. And I think not only is it important for the folks who live here, but also for just Black America to like, really come home.”

As of this post’s writing, the petition has received over 4,000 signatures and has been amplified by major Hollywood folks such as Oscar-winning director Matthew Cherry, Oscar-winning production designer for “Black Panther and “Sinners” Hannah Beachler.

“We got you. Passing this on...standby!!” she wrote in a post to X/Twitter. Here’s hoping something can be done by the folks in Clarksdale. What do you say Coogler and Jordan?