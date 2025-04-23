A Must See: 'Sinners' Star Miles Caton Was A Child Prodigy On Little Big Shots With Steve Harvey

Among the many noteworthy things about Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” is the revelation of Miles Caton, who plays the role of Sammie, the film’s narrative and emotional anchor. Considering how Caton holds up in scenes with Michael B. Jordan and the great Delroy Lindo, folks have been pleasantly shocked that the film is Caton’s very first acting role...in anything!

But it was far from the first time Caton flexed that sweet baritone: The New York City native and son of a gospel singer was a child prodigy — look no further than his 2018 appearance on NBC’s “Little Big Shots,” a variety series in which children showcase their talents.

Performing his rendition of Kurt Carr’s “For Every Mountain,” Caton left host Steve Harvey and judges stunned by his powerful performance. Since then, he shared the stage with Grammy Award winning artist H.E.R. during Global Citizen’s Power Our Planet: Live in Paris event in 2023, and performed with Yolanda Adams in a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. tribute on “The View.”

Caton, who hails from Brooklyn, is also the son of gospel singer Timiney Figueroa and Anaysha Figueroa-Cooper’s nephew.

“This moment is really special for me. Working with Ryan [Coogler] has been incredible,” he said in an interview. “I looked up to him from ‘Fruitvale Station’ to ‘Black Panther.’ To get to meet him and see how he is behind the scenes was special,” the singer shared, making his film debut a full-circle moment.

The singer shared that he submitted his “Sinners” audition tape which ultimately blew Coogler away. “You could just tell the kid was special — like, as a person,” the director complimented. “He was a good enough singer that he didn’t have to finish high school, but he did anyway. There was something to that. I was like, ‘Oh, man, we’ve gotta bring this kid in.’ ”

Social media shared similar sentiments and raved about Caton’s onscreen talents.

Alright, Miles Caton, we have our eyes on you!